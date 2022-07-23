Altoona VA’s urgent care center to open 24/7

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center will begin operating their Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) 24/7 starting on August 1.

This will help those veterans who need care for minor illnesses or injuries much faster than if they were to go to the emergency room.

Until now, the UCC center was open 12 hours a day. Ms. Sigrid Andrew, James E. Van Zandt VAMC Director, said staying open 24/7 is a reflection of the dedication from the staff to serve veterans in the community.

“Opening our Urgent Care Clinic 24/7 allows us to care for our Nation’s Heroes whenever they are in need,” Andrew said. “This is an important step in our mission of expanding services for the Veterans in our community – allowing them to choose our VA around-the-clock.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Over the last three years, the facility has added over 50 services, 300 employees and expanded its infrastructure by adding 70,000 square feet worth of additional clinical and administrative space. For more information, contact Amanda Hite via email or at 814-943-8164 ext. 18602

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.