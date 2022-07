The little Madera County village of Raymond has always been known for its independence, as the case of Martin bears witness. Nearly everyone agrees that mountain folks tend to be just a bit independent, especially Madera County mountain folks. For years they have more or less marched to their own drum, refusing on numerous occasions to conform to “conventional wisdom.” In the summer of 1914, however, even the residents of Raymond met their match in the arena of self-determination.

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO