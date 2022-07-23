10 die in northwest China after mountain slope collapses

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was being said while she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and that officials told her to sign documents, but “no one explained any of it to me.” In her first testimony in the trial under questioning from the prosecution, Griner also said that besides the poor translation at the airport, she received no explanation of her rights or access to a lawyer during the initial hours of her detention. She said she used a translation app on her phone to communicate with a customs officer. Griner has been held since mid-February after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to the charges but says she had no criminal intent in bringing them into the country and packed in haste for her return to play in a Russian basketball league during the WNBA’s offseason. At one point in her testimony, her tone turned emotional as she said she has always followed the rules and tried to never let down her team.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO