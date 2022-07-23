How Many Kids Does Jill Duggar Have? How Old Are They in 2022?

Duggar family followers know Jill Duggar well, as she was the first Duggar daughter to take a few steps away from her famous family publicly. Now, she’s back in the spotlight due to the birth of her son, Frederick , in 2022. So, how many kids do Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have? Here’s what to know about their family.

How many kids does Jill Duggar have? She and Derick Dillard welcomed another son in 2022

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have three sons — Israel, Samuel, and now, Frederick. Israel David Dillard is the Duggar family couple’s oldest son, with “Israel” meaning “may God prevail” in Hebrew. Additionally, E! News reports Derick bought Jill’s engagement ring in Israel. “Jill really likes Israel, and I’d always wanted to go to the holy land,” Derick explained in 2014. “[When I was there] I had it in my head that I wanted to get an engagement ring pretty soon, but I had no idea it would work out [this] perfectly!”

The couple announced the birth of their second son, Samuel Scott Dillard, on their family blog.

In 2021, Jill and Derick were expecting another baby — but Jill miscarried. They named their miscarried child River Bliss Dillard. “One meaning for River is ‘tranquil’ … and here in Arkansas, rivers are often a serene, beautiful escape in nature,” the couple wrote on the Dillard Family blog . “We also like how the River talked about in the Bible (Rev. 22:1-5) represents God’s life-giving presence.”

Finally, the couple welcomed “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard in 2022 . “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” Jill wrote on Instagram . They also wanted to incorporate Derick’s name into the baby’s name, as Derick’s name is also a variation of his father’s name.

What are Jill Duggar’s kids’ ages in 2022?

So, how old are Jill Duggar’s kids in 2022?

Israel is currently 7 years old, as he was born on April 6, 2015. He attends public school. Back in 2020, Jill made a shocking announcement that went against typical Duggar family values. She and Derick Dillard chose to enroll Israel in public kindergarten . While Jill spent her formative years homeschooled, Derick’s familiar with the public school system.

Samuel was born on July 8, 2017, making him 5 years old in 2022. He’ll likely begin public kindergarten in 2023.

Frederick was born on July 7, 2022, making him not even a month old so far in 2022. He and Samuel will likely share joint birthday parties moving forward.

Where do she and Derick Dillard stand on more children?

With Frederick’s birth in 2022, do Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard want more children ? They haven’t spoken on the matter since the birth of their third son, but given the Duggar family’s love of kids, we imagine they’re open to having even more. They’ve also mentioned they’re open to adoption.

“Yes, Lord willing,” Jill told a fan in a YouTube video in 2021 regarding having more kids.

With that said, fans shouldn’t expect Jill and Derick to have as many kids as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. “How many? I don’t know. I don’t know that we have a number,” Jill once noted. “Probably not 20 kids.”

