ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kit Harington Faked 1 of Jon Snow’s Signatures in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Pilot That Fans Never Saw

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Kit Harington was famous for two things as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones — his pout and his hair. Harington’s locks were such a big deal that they were almost their own character. They even had their own Game of Thrones contract! But what you may not know is that Harington actually faked Jon Snow’s signature hair in the Game of Thrones pilot that fans never saw.

Kit Harington | Helen Sloan/HBO

Kit Harington didn’t know he had curly hair before ‘Game of Thrones’

Harington was in the right place at the right time to land the role of Jon Snow. Game of Thrones was his first ever TV acting job. And he managed to score an audition during drama school when he caught the attention of producers while starring as Albert Narracott in War Horse .

Show creator D.B. Weiss remembers Harington’s first audition well. He told Rolling Stone that he whispered to co-creator David Benioff , “This is what Jon Snow looks like, please let this kid be good.”

But at the time, Harington had short hair and no facial hair. According to BuzzFeed , he’d never tried to grow it out before Game of Thrones . And he had no idea his hair was curly.

“I always had short hair before I did this, and then they went ‘Could you grow your hair and a beard?’ And I went, ‘Well, I’ve never grown my hair, and I’m practically pre-pubescent in the facial-hair stakes, but I’ll give it a go!'”  Harington said.

He faked Jon Snow’s signature locks in the pilot that fans never saw

Most Game of Thrones fans are aware that there was a pilot shot for HBO that never made it to air. Those who were a part of it have shared that it was pretty much a disaster — and it didn’t even have Emilia Clarke playing Daenerys Targaryen.

“The pilot really didn’t work. No one’s ever seen it, it’s in some back room somewhere, and I’d like it to stay there!” Harington told BBC Breakfast .

RELATED: Kit Harington Went to ‘Take a Pee’ and Came Back With a Major Revelation About ‘Game of Thrones’

When it came to his appearance as Jon Snow, Harington shared that he “had a horrible wig on.” And he is more than okay with the fact that no one has seen the failed pilot episode .

Kit Harington was contractually obligated to keep his hair long

Jon’s hair changed a little bit over eight seasons, but he was contractually obligated to keep his shoulder-length curls throughout the entire series.

“It has its own contract, definitely. I never thought I’d say that about my own hair,” Harington said in 2014, per Us Weekly . “I’m just not allowed to cut it, and I didn’t realize this until recently. I wanted to cut it. I’ve had long hair for ages and they were like, ‘no, no, no, that won’t be happening,’”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yGQCx3EOXfA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Of course, Harington did follow through as soon as Game of Thrones wrapped in 2019 and cut his hair “short short.” Just before he chopped off the locks, he explained that he wanted to make himself less recognizable, and do some things “with a completely new look and tone.”

“The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like a ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow,” Harington said, per Pop Sugar .

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available on HBO Max.

RELATED: Kit Harington Had to Buy Iwan Rheon a Pint for Punching Him in the Face on the Set of ‘Game of Thrones’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Iwan Rheon
Person
Kit Harington
Person
David Benioff
Person
D.b. Weiss
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curly Hair#Game Of Thrones#Hbo Max#Sloan#Rolling Stone#Buzzfeed
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Nope Reviews Are Online, And While The Critics Are Split, They All Agree On One Aspect Of Jordan Peele’s Storytelling

Jordan Peele appears primed to creep us out and make us think yet again with Nope, his third go-round as director/writer in the horror genre. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are set to star in this sci-fi story, whose details remain mostly a mystery to its would-be audience — and that’s totally by Peele’s design. The reviews are in, however, to give us an idea of what to expect, and while they don’t all agree on how successful the movie is, there’s no argument amongst critics that Peele remains a master at creating suspense.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Electrifies Hall H at Comic-Con (Video)

Dwayne Johnson delivered as promised and electrified the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con on Saturday with the latest trailer for “Black Adam.” Watch it above:. In the clip, we see shots of archaeologists entering a tomb that we’ve seen in concept art before. And then, things get.. explosive. And we also see the return of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), in case you’re curious.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

150K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy