87-year-old man injured after a hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
Nationwide Report
On Friday, an 87-year old man suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle in San Luis Obispo. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash happened in the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue at about 11:15 a.m. [...]
Comments / 0