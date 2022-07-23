ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Verlander 1st 13-game winner, Astros beat Mariners 3-1 SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1. Verlander, who is 13-3, allowed four hits in seven innings...

Bohm helps Phils beat Braves 7-2, take 2 of 3 from Atlanta

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat Atlanta 7-2 Wednesday to take two of three from the Braves. Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings, and the Phillies (51-47) tied St. Louis for the National League’s final wild card berth, pending the Cardinals’ game at Toronto later Wednesday. Bohm, the Phillies’ No. 7 hitter, extended his career-best hitting streak to 12 games and has consecutive multihit games for the first time since reaching the majors in 2020. He is 20-for-41 (.488) with nine RBIs during the spurt, raising his average to .293. Errors by Charlie Morton (5-5) and second baseman Robinson Canó contributed to the Phillies’ fifth-inning rally. Atlanta entered with 40 errors, third-fewest in the majors behind Seattle (32) and St. Louis (33).
