Police officer shoots 15-foot snake after reptile wrapped itself around owner's neck

BALTIMORE – At the once busy Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, the playground equipment sits empty and the doors are locked as police investigate multiple allegations that children were sexually abused.The suspect who faces several felony charges is James Weems, Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer and the husband of the daycare's owner, Shanteari Weems. Police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that James Weems worked as a bus driver at the facility for at least two years. "It's horrible," said Kathy Scherr who works nearby. "You can't imagine what it's like as a parent to turn your child over to...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 MINUTES AGO