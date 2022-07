CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton’s police chief says last week was a bad week for the city after two people were killed and a total of four were shot in the span of three days. “I don’t know what’s in the air, but our young kids are gathering guns from somewhere. They’re not talking it out,” Canton Chief Otha Brown said. “I don’t know what the answer is. I know a lot of it starts at home. I know the parents need to know where their kids are at all times.”

