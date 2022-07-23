ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 2-Ingredient Caramelized Banana Dessert Recipe Is Packed With Fiber And Potassium

By Maki Yazawa
Well+Good
Well+Good
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6Db2_0gqIMclx00

When you hear the words banana and dessert, a few things may come to mind. Perhaps a sweet banana split topped with cherries, a creamy banana pudding folded with crispy Nilla wafers, or a slice of chocolate and banana cream pie? Whatever sweet your brain conjures, it's clear that any dessert that features bananas is always an instant recipe for success. So, when we heard “bananacue,” we knew good things were in store.

Aside from its health benefits, bananas have a uniquely sweet taste and luscious texture that adds richness to any recipe. Exhibit A: this classic Filipino dessert known as bananacue that’s made with just a few pantry ingredients. It's the perfect treat to whip up when you crave something sweet, creamy, and decadent.

So, what exactly does bananacue mean, and what does it taste like? Keep reading to discover why so many people are in love with this dish.

So, what exactly is bananacue?

Bananacue, otherwise known as banana cue, is a popular street or snack food from the Philippines. Although the name might make you think you’re about to start grilling some bananas, it actually involves deep-frying them. Bananacue is usually made with deep-fried bananas coated with a layer of caramelized brown sugar that forms a crunchy crust on the exterior that’s skewered together like a veggie kebab. When making bananacue, vendors typically skewer the fruit to make holding and eating it (like a popsicle) on the go much easier.

Although you can use a regular banana to make this dish, in the Philippines, it’s traditionally made using saba bananas, which are native to the country and an important part of the local cuisine. This type of banana has a white, dense, starchy consistency (though not quite as firm as a plantain) and they taste like cooked sweet potatoes with deliciously fruity hints of citrus and peach.

The many things we deeply love about this dessert

For starters, bananacue is beyond easy to make and tastes like a carnival fair dessert. Plus, the star of the show—the bananas—are filled with fiber and great for your gut. Although the recipe calls for saba bananas, if you can find them locally (frozen or fresh), you can always opt for what you do have on hand, like plantains or Thai bananas. No matter the type, the fiber in bananas helps regulate your digestive system and can lower inflammation. Additionally, bananas are packed with vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium, which is always a win, especially when it comes to dessert time.

In a recent TikTok video by @iankewks, Ian demonstrates how effortless it is to make bananacue when using the right technique. He starts by cutting the saba bananas into large chunks, which makes frying them even easier (although you can also keep them whole as they typically do in Filipino street markets). Next, he adds about half a cup of brown sugar into a pot with hot oil. Now, here’s the most critical step in nailing the perfect bananacue consistency. Ian recommends waiting until the sugar begins to caramelize and starts to float to the top before adding the bananas.

@iankewksIts called bananacue btw 🥵♬ Fallin' in a Garden - LLusion

Once the brown sugar has started to melt and risen to the surface, Ian lowers the heat to avoid burning the dessert and drops in the fruit. Next, he uses a pair of chopsticks to gently swirl the fruit in the sugary mixture to coat the bananas with a sweet, golden sugar crust. To serve, Ian uses tongs to slide the caramelized banana chunks onto a skewer to mimic the look and feel of the classic dessert. Now, prepare to indulge in one of the tastiest banana-infused treats you’ve ever had, and one you’ll want to play on repeat all summer long.

Filipino bananacue recipe

Yields 4 servings

Ingredients

4 cups of neutral oil

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 saba bananas, cut into thirds

Skewers, optional

1. Heat two inches of oil in a pan on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the brown sugar and cook until it begins to caramelize and melt.

2. Once the brown sugar begins to float to the top, add the bananas. Lower the heat to medium-low to avoid burning the sugar.

3. Using a pair of chopsticks, carefully stir the bananas and coat them evenly with the melted sugar. Once covered, let them cook until golden brown.

4. Remove the bananas from the oil, and skewer them to serve.

Another dessert to go b-a-n-a-n-a-s over:

Well+Good

How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%

From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

7 Luxury, All-Inclusive Wellness Resorts in the United States Perfect for Your Next Getaway

While planning every little detail of a trip can be half the fun of traveling (especially if you're a Virgo), sometimes all you want is to have everything you hope to see, do, and eat in one place—and figured out before you arrive. Enter the joys of all-inclusive vacation packages, which typically cover your accommodations along with food, drinks, gratuities, and activities at the destination. It's a higher up-front price tag in many cases, but some people love having everything handled in advance—and it may save you money overall, depending on where you stay.
TRAVEL
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Expert, and Here’s What I Wish Everyone Knew About the Most Effective Way To Eat for Restful Sleep’

After endless hours of tossing and turning, checking the clock repeatedly, and losing count of way too many sheep, winding down for the night to catch some Z’s can quickly become a stressful event. We know all too well how frustrating this can be. Aside from tried-and-true ways of getting in the right headspace—like listening to a guided meditation or practicing lengthened breathing exercises—to achieve a solid state of relaxation, knowing what to eat before going to bed can also play a role in how sweet your dreams will be.
FITNESS
Well+Good

Perform These 10 Pilates Exercises in 10 Minutes for a Truly Solid Core and Cardio Workout

Pilates is sort of a stealthy exercise modality. Even though there are no plyometrics or sprints in sight—it can really put your muscles and lungs to the test. This is especially true of cardio Pilates workouts. While a typical class focuses on slow, controlled movements that aim to strengthen your entire body in one fell swoop, a cardio-based Pilates workout packs an even stronger punch with faster movements that require more effort than usual. Even though it sounds hard, it’s also a whole lot of fun.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Here’s How Your Body Is Telling You That You May Need More Electrolytes

POV: You went out last night, and now you’re exerting every last ounce of effort clawing your way to the Pedialyte on your nightstand. Of course it’s just out of arm’s reach, and your severe dehydration makes you feel like this is a cruel joke. After finally getting ahold of your drink and glugging it down, you feel like a weight has lifted and you can finally (almost) move again.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘Cowboy Caviar’ Is the Anti-Inflammatory, Gut-Healthy Snack You’ll Be Eating All Summer

Do you ever spend countless hours staring blankly into your fully-stocked fridge, thinking to yourself, there’s just nothing in here to eat? Be honest: We’re all likely guilty as charged on occasion. Before you grab your phone to place an order for delivery, we have the most delicious solution. Not to mention, this dish is made with a handful of good-for-you ingredients you likely already have in your pantry or fridge (because food waste doesn’t stand a chance around here).
FOOD & DRINKS
