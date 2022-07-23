ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees reliever Michael King done for season with fractured elbow

New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A strong season for New York Yankees reliever Michael King ended Friday night when the pitcher injured his elbow against the Baltimore Orioles. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, King suffered a fractured elbow in his throwing arm.

King, 27, exited in the eighth inning after appearing to tell trainers that he felt a pop in his arm.

King has been one of the Yankees' best relievers this season with a 2.29 ERA in 34 appearances. His 66 strikeouts are most this year among players in the New York bullpen and the most of his career.

"He's been one of the best pitchers in the league," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game, via ESPN. "I hope and pray the best for King."

Losing King is a blow for the Yankees, who have high hopes for the postseason. New York has allowed the second fewest runs in MLB, but recently placed starter Luis Severino and reliever Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list.

