ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Early morning motorcycle crash leaves woman in critical condition

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhbJr_0gqILfSL00

CINCINNATI — A woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to a crash at 150 W. Mitchell Ave. at approximately 4:37 a.m. A 30-year-old woman was operating a 2020 Vanderhall Venice motorcycle while driving east on W. Mitchell Ave. The woman crossed the centerline and struck a cement wall.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating whether excessive speed and impairment were involved in the crash.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is being asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Air Care responding to crash involving two children in Boone County

FLORENCE, Ky. — Police have shut down a road in Boone County following a crash Tuesday morning. It happened around 10:40 a.m. on Gunpowder Road in Florence, Kentucky, according to Boone County Dispatch. Dispatch says police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving three occupants, two...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Fatal crash in Butler County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and at least three others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County early Tuesday, according to dispatchers. One person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at about 4:20 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Cpd#Traffic Unit#University Hospital
WLWT 5

One pulled from structure fire on Hibiscus Drive in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Warren County firefighters pulled one man to safety from a structure fire, Monday afternoon. Fire crews responded to the 2300 block of Hibiscus Drive for reports of a structure fire around 3:15 p.m. Warren County Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer said that crews arrived on scene to...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Traffic slowed on I-71 in Downtown Cincinnati due to a crash

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-71 near U.S. 50 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a crash in the middle lane of northbound I-71, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 19

Baby, teen, adult hospitalized after crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Medics took a baby, teenager, and an adult to the hospital after a car rolled over in Boone County Monday, according to Lt. Phillip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. A dispatcher with the sheriff’s office says that the one-vehicle crash happened in...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Adult, juvenile hurt in Clermont County crash

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An adult and a juvenile were taken to separate hospitals following a single-vehicle serious injury crash in Clermont County over the weekend, according to county dispatchers. First responders were called to a report of a person ejected from the vehicle in the 2800 block of...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man dead after accident at Middletown Works steel mill

MIDDLETOWN — A man is dead after an accident Tuesday at Middletown Works, an integrated steel operation owned by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., our news partners at WCPO reported. Patricia Persico, a spokesperson with Cleveland Cliffs Inc., said the accident happened during planned maintenance of the hot strip mill. According to Persico, the employee died as a result of injuries sustained during routine activity, WCPO reported.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dakotanewsnow.com

Loose dog bit young teen at Terrace Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities reported a loose dog bit a young teen while he was playing at the park with friends. According to a press release from the city, the victim said on Monday around 7 p.m. a black and grey “baby-looking pit bull” bit him on the lower leg, causing several wounds. The report stated that the boy’s injuries required stitches. The kids did not see which direction the dog ran or if it was wearing a collar. Animal Control was called around 9 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox 19

15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old girl was shot by a stray round as she walked down the street in Cincinnati overnight, a police official said. It happened after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Dutch Colony Drive in Winton Terrace, according to Lt.Tim Lanter, the night chief. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy