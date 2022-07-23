Aviston's Athmer shuts out Alton in opener at Fifth Division

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Sarah Schmidt was a graduate of Washington High School, who went onto study at the University of Kansas as a graduate student in the school's biology department. She worked for Monarch Watch, a group that studies and researches Monarch butterflies, according to the Lawrence Times newspaper.

3 DAYS AGO