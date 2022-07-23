ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Aviston's Athmer shuts out Alton in opener at Fifth Division

By Greg Shashack
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alton Post 126's Ashton Schepers (left), shown in an at-bat earlier in the week at Highland, had one of his team's two hits Friday in a first-round loss to Aviston at the Fifth Division Tournament in Harrisburg. (Greg Shashack / The...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

First Route 66 mural complete

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is backing the creation of a number of community murals that will celebrate “Revitalizing the Last 100 Miles of Route 66” in southwest Illinois. The bureau received a $919,000 grant from the state in May. The first of the murals was recently completed in Collinsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, IL
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Highland, IL
City
Alton, IL
City
Aviston, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Highland, IL
Sports
WDTN

Flash flooding hits St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Record rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has consumed cars, homes and businesses all around the area. As many as 11 inches of rain fell Tuesday in St. Charles County. Nearly 10.5 inches fell in the city of Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WDTN

Catastrophic flood event for St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WDTN) — Parts of St. Louis, Missouri, and surrounding communities were under water Tuesday morning, as a historic flooding event unfolded. Thunderstorms dumped 3.5 inches per hour over the same locations causing high water in many communities. As of 7 a.m., around a foot of rain has come down in areas just northwest of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

'KA-KAW!': St. Louisans excited for XFL's return

ST. LOUIS — Twelve-year NFL veteran Anthony Becht debuted as St. Louis' new XFL coach during the league's town hall announcement Sunday night. "St. Louis STL! Let's freaking go! St. Louis! I love it!" Becht said. A couple of St. Louis football fans eating at Lester's in Ladue agree.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Slate

“Am I Going to Get Arrested if I Come to Illinois?”

This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alton Post 126#The Aviston Express#Breese Central#Missouri S T#Post 126
Washington Missourian

UPDATE: WHS alumna, husband and daughter fatally shot at Iowa state park

A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Sarah Schmidt was a graduate of Washington High School, who went onto study at the University of Kansas as a graduate student in the school's biology department. She worked for Monarch Watch, a group that studies and researches Monarch butterflies, according to the Lawrence Times newspaper.
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman killed when plane crashed in Illinois pool identified

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
1440 WROK

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Photos show major flash flooding in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

A 35-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for theft. Joshua Orrell of North Walnut was taken to the Marion County Jail. 33-year-old Aaron Hubbard of East Broadway in Centralia is being held in the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to a residence with a person present and violation of a court contact order. Bond is set at $20,000 on the warrant. Hubbard also.
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist killed in River Road crash

A man from Lebanon, Illinois, was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Great River Road late Saturday. The Illinois State Police reports 26-year-old Dustin Brown was the victim in the single vehicle crash between Elsah and Chautauqua around 11:15pm Saturday. ISP District 18 reports Brown was operating his motorcycle...
LEBANON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy