Hawaii State

A $23 million Hawaiian mansion on the ocean is for sale by golf legend Vijay Singh

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
  • Three-time golf major winner Vijay Singh is selling his Hawaiian mansion for $23 million.
  • The 9,500-square-foot house sits on over 51 acres and includes nearly a mile of oceanfront and a guest house. The primary room and suite alone cover 2,800 square feet.
  • Of course, the best selling point is the view.
  • The home is being sold by agent Kenneth Springer with Hawaii Life.
  • Take a tour of the property below.

