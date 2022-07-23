Great Falls store thanks community with 'gas card cornhole'

The Man Shop at 800 10th Avenue South is offering people a chance to win free gas for the support it received in recent months, after a man crashed a pickup truck into the store, causing major damage.

It happened on March 11, 2022; the shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and there were no injuries.

Sarah Custer, the store manager, said after the truck smashed through the window, the driver backed out onto 10th Avenue South, and then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Michael Howe, one of the owners of the Man Shop, told KRTV that the crash resulted in "a total loss of the equipment and furniture inside." The store was closed until late May as the owners repaired and rebuilt.

Now, to thank the community for its support during the closure and re-opening, the store is giving away $5,000 worth of gas cards over the next several weekends. The gas cards can be used at Schulte's at 3800 3rd Avenue South, or at Conoco stations.

“"So, this is our way of just kind of saying thank you to everyone. And we know gas prices are really crazy out there. So, we thought why not give away some money and gift cards…” shared Howe.

It’s easy: participants get three chances in a game of cornhole - one bag sunk completely through the hole gets you a $25 gas or food card.

Josh Mueller participated in the event and won a gas card. He is friends with an employee at The Man Shop and came to show his support.

Mueller said, “I think this is a really cool thing, especially since what happened to the shop itself. When the truck went through, it was just like an unfortunate thing… the Great Falls community really help them out in their time of need and now they’re kind of giving back to the community.”

On Saturday, July 23, they’re giving away cards until 10 am. The next giveaway dates are Saturday, July 30, and Saturday, August 6, both running from 9-11am.

Other prizes include Boston’s Pizza gift cards and coupons for $5 off a haircut. The event is co-sponsored by Townsquare Media.



