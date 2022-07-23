ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRTV News

Great Falls store thanks community with 'gas card cornhole'

By Ryan Gamboa
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YY1iy_0gqILFhZ00

The Man Shop at 800 10th Avenue South is offering people a chance to win free gas for the support it received in recent months, after a man crashed a pickup truck into the store, causing major damage.

It happened on March 11, 2022; the shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and there were no injuries.

Sarah Custer, the store manager, said after the truck smashed through the window, the driver backed out onto 10th Avenue South, and then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Michael Howe, one of the owners of the Man Shop, told KRTV that the crash resulted in "a total loss of the equipment and furniture inside." The store was closed until late May as the owners repaired and rebuilt.

The Man Shop
The Man Shop re-opens months after a truck crashed into it

Now, to thank the community for its support during the closure and re-opening, the store is giving away $5,000 worth of gas cards over the next several weekends. The gas cards can be used at Schulte's at 3800 3rd Avenue South, or at Conoco stations.
“"So, this is our way of just kind of saying thank you to everyone. And we know gas prices are really crazy out there. So, we thought why not give away some money and gift cards…” shared Howe.

It’s easy: participants get three chances in a game of cornhole - one bag sunk completely through the hole gets you a $25 gas or food card.

Josh Mueller participated in the event and won a gas card. He is friends with an employee at The Man Shop and came to show his support.

Mueller said, “I think this is a really cool thing, especially since what happened to the shop itself. When the truck went through, it was just like an unfortunate thing… the Great Falls community really help them out in their time of need and now they’re kind of giving back to the community.”

On Saturday, July 23, they’re giving away cards until 10 am. The next giveaway dates are Saturday, July 30, and Saturday, August 6, both running from 9-11am.

Other prizes include Boston’s Pizza gift cards and coupons for $5 off a haircut. The event is co-sponsored by Townsquare Media.

TRENDING NOW

Ryan Gamboa
Man Shop gas giveaway (July 23, 2022)

Comments / 0

Related
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Rib and Chop House coming; CVS reopens; other development rumors

Rib and Chop House, of Finally Restaurant Group, has signed a lease to open a restaurant in Great Falls. The company is planning a restaurant at 21 3rd St. N with more than 5,000-sqaure-feet, 225 seats, including a 1,200-square-foot patio with seating for 40. The company will remodel the ground...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornhole#Krtv#Conoco
montanarightnow.com

Man last seen in Butte-Silver Bow area located

BUTTE, Mont. - A 29-year-old man has been reported as missing. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dodd was last seen in the Butte-Silver Bow area. Dodd may be traveling with his wife and three kids. If you see him, you are asked to please call...
theelectricgf.com

Development Rumors: What’s real, what’s not

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been asked about several rumors related to restaurants and development. Some of them are eerily similar and some we’ve heard for years. Yes, we know of a few others but are not yet able to confirm or deny with certainty from reliable sources. When we can, we’ll report it.
KRTV News

Voices Of Hope talks about new 988 suicide prevention number

Three call centers in Montana – Voices of Hope in Great Falls, The Help Center in Bozeman, and Western Montana Mental Health Center in Missoula – have trained crisis counselors ready to answer when someone calls the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Over the last three years, they’ve averaged 10,000 calls each year. More than 90% of those are handled in-state, with the rest sent to another call center through a national backup network.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KX News

Parents of 5-year-old Montana boy sentenced for his beating death

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man was sentenced to 100 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 beating death of his 5-year-old son. District Court Judge Elizabeth Best handed down the sentence Tuesday to 33-year-old Emilio Renova Sr. Judge Best sentenced Stephanie Grace Byington to at least 30 […]
KRTV News

Great Falls church will remove homeless camp

GREAT FALLS — Several weeks ago, First United Methodist Church applied to the City of Great Falls to receive a conditional use permit for an Emergency Homeless Shelter. The encampment is located on church property at 610 2nd Avenue North. An encampment has been on the church’s property since...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

Great Falls College-MSU set to launch CDL program

After receiving $388,000 in ARPA funds, Great Falls College MSU will officially start their CDL Program in August 2022. A class was held at Bouma Truck Sales on Tuesday evening teaching students some hands-on skills. GFC-MSU Lifelong Learning Interim Director Tammie Hickey stated, "With the phone calls we get from...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV is hiring a Sales Support Assistant

E.W. Scripps has a job opening for a high-energy, multi-tasking Sales Support Assistant to join our Sales team at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana. The Sales Support Assistant III works under the direction of the Sales Manager to support the Growth & Retention Account Managers or Acquisition Account Executives on all activities related to the Acquisition and Retention and Growth process.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

CMR Museum hosts annual 'Saddles And Spurs' event

GREAT FALLS — The CM Russell Museum in Great Falls hosted its annual "Saddles and Spurs" event on Saturday, July 16, 2022. This free event, tailored to all ages, gives the community a chance to experience the best of cowboy culture in advance of the National Day of the Cowboy.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy