‘The Godfather’ star James Caan’s cause of death revealed

By Jami Ganz New York
Daily News
 4 days ago

James Caan’s cause of death has been confirmed, just weeks after the beloved actor’s sudden death.

The Bronx-born Oscar-nominated “Godfather” star died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

James Caan arrives for "The Godfather" 50th anniversary premiere screening event at Paramount Theatre in Hollywood, Florida, on Feb. 22, 2022. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure also afflicted the “Misery” actor, according to the outlet.

Caan died July 6 at the age of 82.

Multiple famous friends, including costars from “The Godfather,” came out to mourn the actor after his unexpected passing.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” said Al Pacino, who starred as Michael Corleone in the 1972 cinematic staple opposite Caan’s Sonny. Pacino remembered Caan as “a great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

