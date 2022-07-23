ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Earth County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-23 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
kdmanews.com

Vehicle Collision in Granite Falls

A vehicle collision happened this morning in the Granite Falls area at the intersection of Highway 212 and 23. Three victims were injured including 54-year-old Holly Mae, of Renville; Kyler James Jelen (26), of Granite Falls, and another passenger. All drivers were taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
LE SUEUR, MN
KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
myklgr.com

New Ulm man sentenced for leading deputies on high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high

A New Ulm man, Travis Douglas Lux, age 30, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for leading deputies on a high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high last June. According to court documents, at about 9:33 a.m. on June 17, Redwood County deputies received several reports about a driver who was shouting and apparently had his door open. A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at about 92 miles per hour near the intersections of County Road 17 and Highway 19. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspect driver drove faster through Redwood Falls, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Bridge Street.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nicollet County, MN
City
Blue Earth, MN
City
Nicollet, MN
County
Brown County, MN
City
New Ulm, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Blue Earth County, MN
City
Courtland, MN
more1049.com

Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) - A Rose Creek, MN man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle in Freeborn County on Monday evening. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's office, Larry Kenneth Helgeson, 71, was driving a 1993 black Honda motorcycle eastbound on 145 Street approaching a curve to go south on 890 Avenue, approximately 4 miles east of Myrtle, when he lost control.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
WJON

Sheriff: Woman Killed In Collision With Garbage Truck

RAYMOND -- A woman was killed when the van she was driving collided with a garbage truck. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m. about five miles south of Raymond. The driver of the van was a 56-year-old woman from Willmar. She was...
RAYMOND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twin Cities#Mph
KIMT

2 from Fertile killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by Paul N. S. Swann, 31 of Fertile, was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when went out of control and rolled.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
bulletin-news.com

8-Year-Old Girl’s Body Recovered from Minnesota River

An 8-year-old girl who vanished while swimming in the Minnesota River has had her corpse found. Authorities have identified the girl as Janesville native Willow Bense. A sad day, I say. Again, we would truly like to send the family our regrets and condolences, said Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Paul Barta. This morning, I spent some time with them. Losing a kid is devastating. Accidental situations like these are usually tragic and are nothing short of a tragedy.
MANKATO, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for July 11 – 17, 2022

Marcellus Wallace Ivis Pendleton, Morton: misdemeanor ATV-operation on roads and rights of way prohibited, fees and fines $135. Brandon Paul Bierl, Sanborn: misdemeanor CMV – breakaway breaking requirements for trailers violations, no breakaway brake system, fees and fines $285. Hazel Ione Cobb, Sunburg: petty misdemeanor driving after suspension, fees...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Crews searching for missing person along Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato. Blue Earth County officials have requested the Minnesota State Patrol’s assistance, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Power 96

Rice County 6-Legged Roundabout Construction Starts Next May

The Rice County Board of Commissioners today approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) for final design of the I-35 at Highway 19 six-legged roundabout. County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe has been telling commissioners since the beginning of July the agreement was coming and said today the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Hutchinson Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash

A Hutchinson man was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday night north of Hutchinson. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Ethan Johnston was transported to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the crash in the area of County Road 7...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews search for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River near Sibley Park

MANKATO, Minn. -- Rescue crews are searching for an 8-year-old girl who went missing on the Minnesota River at Sibley Park.Police say a family with four children was swimming in the river near a sandbar when witnesses reported two of the children began struggling in the water.A bystander helped one of the children out of the water but was unable to save the girl. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Mankato DPS Fire and Police, the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota DNR and the Madison Lake Fire Department will continue to search the river.
Southern Minnesota News

Medical emergency crash ends in Morgan graveyard with significant injuries

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency, causing a crash that ended in a graveyard and seriously injured the motorist. The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday. According to a crash report by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office,...
MORGAN, MN
Southern Minnesota News

8-year-old girl presumed drowned in the Minnesota River in Mankato

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An 8-year-old girl has presumably drowned in the Minnesota River. Emergency personnel responded to Sibley Park in Mankato just after 6 p.m. According to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Captain Paul Barta, a family with four children...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

8-year-old girl drowns while swimming in Minnesota River

MANKATO, Minn. -- An 8-year-old girl drowned Thursday evening while swimming in the Minnesota River.According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, a family with four children were swimming early in the evening in the river near a sandbar at Sibley Park. The children were initially wearing life jackets, but took them off as they continued to play. They jumped off the sandbar and started to experience deeper water, and two of them struggled, including the 8-year-old girl.A bystander jumped in to save the other child, but 8-year-old Willow Bense, of rural Janesville, went underwater. Her mother tried to help, but was swept downstream.Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. and started their search efforts. On Friday morning, they recovered the girl's body further east down the river."It's not the ending that we wanted to have happen," said Paul Barta from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department. He noted that rivers are dangerous and unpredictable, and anyone swimming or kayaking on a river should be wearing a life jacket.
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy