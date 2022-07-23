Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Morning’ game

CHICAGO (AP) — Google is moving into the Thompson Center, the state building in downtown Chicago, officials announced Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is selling the building to a developer for $30 million in cash and also getting another downtown building valued at $75 million. “The Thompson Center gives us a presence in the central business district, enabling us to get in on the ground floor of revitalizing the Loop with its unparalleled access to public transit, which is so important to today’s hybrid workforce,” said Karen Sauder, Google’s president of global clients and agency solutions. The Thompson Center, a hulking all-glass building designed by Helmut Jahn, opened in 1985 as the State of Illinois Center. It was renamed in 1993 for Jim Thompson, who served as governor from 1977-91.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A year and a half after Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, Donald Trump is still pushing for decertifying Biden’s win, particularly in Wisconsin. One of the loudest advocates in the battleground state, a Republican state lawmaker who is running for governor, wants the Legislature...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes emerged Wednesday as the clear favorite in what had been a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, as his nearest rival dropped out and threw his support behind Barnes. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who polls showed had been running tight with Barnes, explained his surprising move by saying Barnes had pulled ahead in recent weeks and there was no way he could catch him in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year. “This wasn’t something where I thought we lost,” Lasry said, standing alongside Barnes outside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee where the Bucks play. “I think Mandela won.” The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate.
MONROEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Swiss owner of a pulp mill in Alabama said Wednesday that it is investing $80 million to increase the amount of absorbent pulp it can produce there. The second line at the GP Cellulose Alabama River mill near Monroeville should be able to produce rolls of the absorbent material called fluff pulp in late 2023, a news release said. It said some major aspects are complete. “This investment will enable GP Cellulose to address the increasing fluff pulp needs of our customers worldwide,” said Munir Abdallah, president of GP Cellulose. “The completion of this project will add capability and flexibility to our system to meet a wider range of needs and position us to grow with our customers.” The mill’s first line has been able to produce both bales of paper pulp and rolls of fluff pulp since 2011.
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The body of a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico last week has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. San Miguel County Sheriff’s officials said the body was located in the Tecolote Creek channel. They said three people were swept away from a destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision last Thursday. The bodies of two women were recovered soon afterward west of Las Vegas, New Mexico.
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. Prosecutors are seeking to have the couple held without bail, which could indicate the case is about more than defrauding the government to obtain drivers’ licenses, passports and Defense Department credentials. Primrose had secret security clearance with the U.S. Coast Guard and as a defense contractor and old photos show the couple wearing uniforms of the KGB, the former Russian spy agency, Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Muehleck said. Faded Polaroids of each in uniform were included in the motion to have them held.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances for an upset in Missouri’s U.S. Senate race if scandal-tarred former Gov. Eric Greitens becomes the Republican nominee. But they’re divided on which of their two top candidates is the best bet for a victory in November. Lucas Kunce brings a Marine swagger and a grassroots populism that appeals to some, particularly in outstate Missouri. He’s raised more money than any other candidate, Democrat or Republican, each of the last four quarters. Trudy Busch Valentine, a retired health care worker and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, entered the...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction and death sentence handed down to a woman in the 2011 suffocation of her 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a plastic storage box as punishment and left to die. In a decision Tuesday, the justices rejected Sammantha Allen’s claims that prosecutors had improperly suggested she was the person who killed Ame Deal and that Allen’s husband was solely responsible for punishing the child. Ame was ordered to get into the box because she had stolen an ice pop. Allen and her husband, John Allen, fell asleep and discovered the next morning that the child had died. The court said Sammantha Allen not only failed to provide aid to her dying relative, but she also participated in the punishment and that her failure to release her from the container is what killed Ame.
CASTLE ROCK, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Commnet Broadband (“Commnet”), a regional owner and operator of bandwidth infrastructure serving the rural Southwest and wholly owned subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), will acquire Sacred Wind Enterprises, a privately owned rural telecommunications provider in New Mexico, in a move to expand its infrastructure reach and broadband services in the rural Southwest. The transaction will increase Commnet’s wholesale carrier, residential and business broadband services and is expected to close after Federal Communications Commission and other required approvals in the next several months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005357/en/ Sacred Wind employee installs fixed wireless home internet. (Photo: Business Wire)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor supported by Donald Trump, a former two-term lieutenant governor endorsed by dozens of lawmakers and a state representative pushing for decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election results largely agreed on most issues in their first debate Sunday, The debate between Trump-backed Tim Michels, Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun came just over two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. A Marquette University Law School poll last month showed Michels and Kleefish in a tight race, with the winner advancing to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Takeaways from Sunday’s debate: DECERTIFICATION OF 2020 ELECTION
NEW YORK (AP) — A germ that causes a rare and sometimes deadly disease — long thought to be confined to tropical climates — has been found in soil and water in the continental United States, U.S. health officials said Wednesday. The bacteria was found on the...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A British resident aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting crew members after the flight had to be diverted to Salt Lake City, authorities said. The Virgin Atlantic flight landed in Utah after William Stephen Hayes, 39, became upset mid-flight and had to be restrained by the flight crew, Salt Lake City police said in a statement. While restrained, Hayes managed to kick airplane seats and windows and injure crew members and a passenger while he was restrained, the statement said. Police said none of the injuries were serious. Hayes was taken to the Salt Lake County Jail and police said the case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office, which typically has authority over international flights. The plane then resumed its flight to Los Angeles.
Employees at a Trader Joe’s in Massachusetts are casting votes over the next two days in an attempt to form the supermarket chain’s first union. About 80 workers — or crew members in company parlance — at the Hadley store are scheduled to vote Wednesday and Thursday, said Maeg Yosef, a union organizer who has worked at Trader Joe’s for 18 years. The workers are organizing under the name Trader Joe’s United, which if successful, would be an independent union, and not affiliated with a larger existing union. Workers from at least two other Trader Joe’s locations have initiated unionization efforts. Employees at a Minneapolis location have a union vote scheduled for Aug. 11 and 12, while the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 on Tuesday filed a union election petition with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of crew members at a Boulder, Colorado store.
A West Virginia man initially charged with assaulting a police officer who died after defending the U.S. Capitol from a mob pleaded guilty on Wednesday to misdemeanor offenses that could allow him to avoid more jail time. Another man accused of attacking the officer with bear spray is weighing a stricter plea deal that calls for a prison sentence exceeding six years.
A grass fire spread to at least nine homes in a rural North Texas subdivision Tuesday, marking the second such damaging grass fire spread in the drought-ravaged region in as many days. The fire in the rural Rendon community, 11 miles (17 kilometers) southeast of Fort Worth, came one day...
BURTON, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the murder convictions of three people in the fatal shooting of a Flint-area teenager in 2007, saying their rights were violated when authorities failed to share favorable evidence with defense lawyers. The evidence was a transcript of an interview between police and a 15-year-old boy who was a witness for prosecutors. It didn’t turn up until 2014, long after the trial, when a public records request was filed. The transcript didn’t match what the teen had subsequently said at trial, inconsistencies that defense lawyers could have raised to attack his credibility, the Supreme Court said. Lawyers had only a police-created summary of the interview.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds named David May to the Iowa Supreme Court on Wednesday, making her fifth appointment to the seven-member court. Reynolds chose May from among three finalists for a position that became vacant with the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May had been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019 and had served as a district judge. He received his law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The appointment of May means that all members of the court now have been named by Republican governors. Besides Reynolds’ five appointments, former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed two of the justices.
