Worcester, MA

Press Box Hosting Meat Raffle to Support Backpack Giveaway

thisweekinworcester.com
 4 days ago
WORCESTER - The Press Box sports bar on Lincoln Street is hosting a meat raffle on Sunday afternoon to support the 508 Forever Young backpack giveaway. The raffle is...

bostonchefs.com

Mooo….Burlington is Open

North Shore fans of Jamie Mammano’s elegant Mooo…. steakhouses in Beacon Hill and the Seaport can happily skip the drive into the city to get their aged sirloin fix closer to home as Mooo…. Burlington is now open at 86 Cambridge Street in Burlington. The space has been completely renovated following the closing of L’Andana (also a part of Mammano’s Columbus Hospitality Group) to include neutral grey and sand tones, custom tweed wallpaper, warm lighting and an all new lounge area. In addition to the main dining area there are also three fully appointed private dining rooms that can seat between 12-45 people.
BURLINGTON, MA
iheart.com

Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival Crowns Champion

REVERE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Under the burning sun and standing on hot sands, sand sculptors flocked in droves to the 18th annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, though only one walked away with first place this weekend. The theme for 2022's competition was "Wonders of the World,"...
REVERE, MA
#Meat Raffle#The Raffle#Live Music#Sports Bar#Worcester The Press Box#Lincoln Street#Fuller Family Park
whdh.com

Crowds flock to Revere Beach for heat relief and sand sculpting festival

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Master sculptors worked in blistering heat on Saturday as artists put some of the finishing touches on their work for Revere’s International Sand Sculpting Festival. Thousands of people who were already looking to beat the heat at Revere Beach looked on at the sandy structures...
REVERE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Restaurant Week Summer 2022 Starts Aug. 1

The 2022 Worcester Restaurant Week summer edition starts Monday, Aug. 1 and runs until Sunday, Aug. 13. See the List Below: Summer 2022 Worcester Restaurant Week Participating Restaurants. Nearly 40 local restaurants throughout Worcester County are participating in the annual event, offering unique three-course meals for just $28.22. Check out...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

HomeHarvest Central MA Creating Self-Sufficient Landscaping in Worcester County

WEST BOYLSTON - When Nathan Fournier first heard the term “permaculture” while listening to a podcast, he knew he had found his calling and his future career. Graduating from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in 2013, Fournier veered to a different career path and immersed himself in the world of permaculture and regenerative agriculture.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
thegraftonnews.com

No more nonresident day passes for the season at Silver Lake Beach

GRAFTON -- The Recreation Commission recently approved to discontinue offering nonresident day passes for the remainder of this season upon the request of the recreation director, citing safety, capacity and operational issues. Nonresidents may still purchase season passes, and this does not affect any offerings for Grafton residents. Please contact...
GRAFTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Mail theft is on the rise nationally; so are check washing scams

NATICK, Mass. — With inflation spiking, scammers are working overtime to steal your hard-earned money. The latest fraud scheme involves stealing checks from mailboxes. 25 Investigates was contacted by a Natick man whose checking account was wiped out in March through a check washing scam. Our team began looking at how checks are swiped from the postal service and how consumers can better protect themselves.
NATICK, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

