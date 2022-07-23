SEC is unbelievably stacked at EDGE

Each year at the NFL Draft, the SEC laps the rest of college football with draft picks. The conference dominates on national signing day and draft weekend. Due to this, we can see some seasons where the league can just have an embarrassment of riches at one position.

In 2019, the wide receiver depth was ridiculous as Ja’Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Jefferson, DeVonta Smith, and Henry Ruggs III all had big seasons before going on to be first-round draft picks. In 2015, Alex Collins, Derrick Henry, and Leonard Fournette all rushed for over 1,500 yards.

The conference has the best players in college football. Entering 2022, the league is very deep at quarterback, but the deepest position appears to be EDGE. The battle for All-SEC honors could be extremely competitive.

— Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama): Perhaps the best player in college football, Anderson logged 102 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 17 non-sack tackles for loss last season to pace Alabama’s defense. Anderson is an all-timer and should earn legitimate Heisman buzz this season.

— Tyler Baron (Tennessee): The local product has played a bunch of football in his first two seasons at Tennessee. Now the Vols need the junior to become a playmaker in their four-down front as a junior. Baron has recorded 10 tackles for loss in 21 career games.

— Brenton Cox Jr. (Florida): The former Georgia transfer has spent the last three seasons at Florida reaching at least 10 tackles for loss in both 2020 and 2021. Cox has a very high ceiling, and the redshirt senior could give new head coach Billy Napier a defensive star early in his tenure.

— Ali Gaye (LSU): A junior college product from the west coast, Gaye missed a good chunk of the season but showed some real playmaking (9.5 tackles for loss, 7 PBU/INTs) in 2020. The veteran is returning for a super senior season.

— Derick Hall (Auburn): After recording 54 tackles and nine sacks last season, Hall earned second-team All-SEC honors. The edge rusher is back for his junior season and might be the best player on the Auburn roster.

— Cedric Johnson (Ole Miss): After recording three sacks as a true freshman in 2020, Johnson became a playmaker for Ole Miss last year recording 6.5 sacks. The former three-star recruit was a great find for the Rebels, and he’ll team up with Georgia Tech transfer Jared Ivey to create a solid pass-rushing duo.

— BJ Ojulari (LSU): After recording four sacks as a true freshman, Ojulari saw that total grow to seven as a sophomore. Under a new regime at LSU, defensive coordinator Matt House will be leaning on the junior to become a big-time playmaker in 2022.

— Drew Sanders (Arkansas): The former five-star recruit spent two years at Alabama and started four games. The Texas native transferred to Arkansas in the offseason and will be dependent on to be a havoc producer in Barry Odom’s defense. Don’t be surprised if Sanders ends up being the best defensive player in Fayetteville.

— Nolan Smith (Georgia): The former No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2019 made a surprising return to Georgia for his senior season. Smith had a breakthrough season last fall recording 53 tackles and eight tackles for loss last year. Now the veteran will look to become a star pass rusher for a rebuilding defense in Athens to improve his draft stock.

— Jordan Strachan (South Carolina): After recording 9.5 sacks in 10 games at Georgia State in 2020, Strachan decided to enter the transfer portal to play at a higher level. The Sun Belt transfer landed at South Carolina and recorded six tackles for loss in just 281 snaps last season. Strachan will have a bigger role this fall and will look to give the Gamecocks some bite with havoc playmaking.

— Dallas Turner (Alabama): The South Florida recruiting win busted onto the scene as a true freshman to record 8.5 sacks playing opposite of Anderson in Tuscaloosa. The 6-foot-4 pass rusher is a star who should help give Alabama a nasty front seven.

— J.J. Weaver (Kentucky): Heading into year four, Weaver has recorded 17 tackles for loss over the last two seasons with a pair of interceptions. The Louisville (Ky.) Moore product was never fully healthy last fall after rushing back to the field while recovering from ACL surgery. The redshirt junior has a chance to turn into a star this fall.

— Tyrus Wheat (Mississippi State): The former junior college transfer is back for his super senior season at Mississippi State and has recorded 12.5 sacks over the last two years. Wheat gives defensive coordinator Zach Arnett a legit edge rusher as the Bulldogs look to surprise this season.

— Byron Young (Tennessee): Another junior college addition had a big first season for Tennessee. The South Carolina native recorded 46 tackles, 13.5 sacks/QB hurries, and six tackles for loss. The senior is one of the best pass rushers in the SEC and could give defensive coordinator Tim Banks a bonafide star to build around.

— Jordan Wright (Kentucky): After missing multiple games with an ankle injury last season, Wright decided to return for a super senior season in 2022. The South Florida product has recorded 7.5 sacks, 11 PBUs/INTs, and four forced fumbles in his career. This is a major playmaker who could have a big year in the SEC if everything comes together.