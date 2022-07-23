Derick Hall provides high praise for new defensive staff

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Auburn defense has a new look after some staff turnover this offseason. Derek Mason is out as defensive coordinator and Jeff Schmedding is in — and Derick Hall seems impressed with the new regime.

Mason departed after one season to take the defensive coordinator role at Oklahoma State. Bryan Harsin then opted to promote Schmedding, who served as linebackers coach last year. Hall, an EDGE rusher, seemed impressed with his new coordinator at SEC Media Days.

“I love Coach Schmedding,” Hall said. “He does a great job. He’s very smart, he’s very articulate, he’s very detailed. He likes the little things that some people overlook. He’s very honed in and detailed with those things, whether that be one step here, two steps here, a foot turn here, a hip turn there. He’s very detailed in his approach to the game, and he wants us to take that next step from last year.

“The scheme, so much, hasn’t really changed. It’s pretty much all the same. He made his little tweaks here and there to change some things up and clean up some verbage, things like that. Overall, everything’s pretty much the same. We have a few changes that I’m going to have to do and have to learn. But that’s discretionary. I love Coach Schmedding. He does a great job. Like I said, he’s very detailed about his job. I couldn’t ask for better.”

Derick Hall on Zac Ethridge, Roc Bellantoni

Hall also discussed two other additions to the staff: Zac Ethridge, who played at Auburn, and Roc Bellantoni. They both work with the secondary, so Hall gets to work with them. But he works closer with Bellantoni because he’s the EDGE coach.

“Coach Ethridge — ‘Coach E’ … He’s great. He’s very smart,” Hall said. “I didn’t know anything about him until he came to Auburn. I knew he played there but, personally, I didn’t know too much about the person that he was. But man, I love Coach Ethridge. He does a great job with the secondary. All our coaches on the defensive staff are very detailed, and that’s what I like. Some places you go, they look over stuff, but our staff is very detailed in what we do and how we do it, the way we go to work every day.

“Roc is amazing. I love my position coach. Just the way he comes to work every day, he’s very smart. He puts us through the wringer every single day. He lets us know that it’s because he wants us to be better. Rock has been around the game a long time … and he’s been around a lot of places. But he deserves this opportunity at Auburn. I love Coach Rock. There’s no better man for the job than him at his position. He’s really developing us and getting guys moving along. He’s getting guys moving further faster, so that’s the biggest thing about it.”