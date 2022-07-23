ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Derick Hall provides high praise for new defensive staff

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYbbE_0gqIIvRM00
Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Auburn defense has a new look after some staff turnover this offseason. Derek Mason is out as defensive coordinator and Jeff Schmedding is in — and Derick Hall seems impressed with the new regime.

Mason departed after one season to take the defensive coordinator role at Oklahoma State. Bryan Harsin then opted to promote Schmedding, who served as linebackers coach last year. Hall, an EDGE rusher, seemed impressed with his new coordinator at SEC Media Days.

“I love Coach Schmedding,” Hall said. “He does a great job. He’s very smart, he’s very articulate, he’s very detailed. He likes the little things that some people overlook. He’s very honed in and detailed with those things, whether that be one step here, two steps here, a foot turn here, a hip turn there. He’s very detailed in his approach to the game, and he wants us to take that next step from last year.

“The scheme, so much, hasn’t really changed. It’s pretty much all the same. He made his little tweaks here and there to change some things up and clean up some verbage, things like that. Overall, everything’s pretty much the same. We have a few changes that I’m going to have to do and have to learn. But that’s discretionary. I love Coach Schmedding. He does a great job. Like I said, he’s very detailed about his job. I couldn’t ask for better.”

Derick Hall on Zac Ethridge, Roc Bellantoni

Hall also discussed two other additions to the staff: Zac Ethridge, who played at Auburn, and Roc Bellantoni. They both work with the secondary, so Hall gets to work with them. But he works closer with Bellantoni because he’s the EDGE coach.

“Coach Ethridge — ‘Coach E’ … He’s great. He’s very smart,” Hall said. “I didn’t know anything about him until he came to Auburn. I knew he played there but, personally, I didn’t know too much about the person that he was. But man, I love Coach Ethridge. He does a great job with the secondary. All our coaches on the defensive staff are very detailed, and that’s what I like. Some places you go, they look over stuff, but our staff is very detailed in what we do and how we do it, the way we go to work every day.

“Roc is amazing. I love my position coach. Just the way he comes to work every day, he’s very smart. He puts us through the wringer every single day. He lets us know that it’s because he wants us to be better. Rock has been around the game a long time … and he’s been around a lot of places. But he deserves this opportunity at Auburn. I love Coach Rock. There’s no better man for the job than him at his position. He’s really developing us and getting guys moving along. He’s getting guys moving further faster, so that’s the biggest thing about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Daily

ESPN FPI predicts Auburn football's 2022 season record

ESPN FPI's matchup predictor has officially been turned loose on every college football game for the 2022 season. The Auburn Tigers (ranked No. 11 in the ESPN FPI) have an interesting schedule laid out ahead of them. The FPI has some even more interesting predictions for Auburn's slate, as well as their overall record.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tyler Adams claims Auburn's Ward 4 seat after Chad Leverette bows out of race

On Tuesday afternoon, Chad Leverette, candidate for the Auburn City Council’s Ward 4 seat, announced he was stepping down from running for office. In an email to Opelika-Auburn News, Leverette, one of the last candidates to qualify to run, cited health reasons for his decision. Leverette’s exit leaves Tyler...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
98online.com

Auburn Hoops Coach Bruce Pearl Tells His Team Not To Fart In The Dead Sea After Learning Hard Lesson

(From Brobible) Auburn basketball is headed east to get a jumpstart on the 2022/23 season. Way, way east. Over the past decade or so, top college basketball programs have hopped on the trend of traveling overseas to get in live, preseason games against top international college, professional and semi-pro teams. This year, the Tigers are headed to Israel.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Central Football ready for 2022 season

OPELIKA, AL (WRBL) – Stop #1 of our PrepZone Training Camp Tour takes us to the AHSAA Class 7A Runners Up, the Central Red Devils. The Red Devils took to the stage at the iHeart Media High School Media Days in Opelika to get ready for the 2022 season. Catch up with the Red Devils […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Gas prices starting to drop in Georgia and Alabama

(WRBL) – Families in Georgia and Alabama getting kids ready to head back to school may have a little relief in the carpool line when it comes to gas prices. Gas prices have surged all across the country recently, but we’re now starting to see decreasing prices in Georgia and Alabama. AAA currently shows gas […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Derek Mason
WRBL News 3

Auburn’s HomeGoods opening soon, bringing new retail to The Plains

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s first HomeGoods is slated to open this fall, according to Mayor Ron Anders. The home decor discount store is a favorite shopping destination. The space is under construction at Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center along Opelika Road across from the Auburn Mall. An official grand opening date has yet to be set, but Anders says it will happen soon.
AUBURN, AL
lakemagazine.life

An Eye on Lake Martin's Future

Alabama State Rep. Ed Oliver (Dist. 81) addressed development issues at the Lake Martin Homeowners and Boat Owners Association annual meeting, held at First Baptist Church in Dadeville on June 11. Increased growth over recent years, especially after people flocked to the lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised questions about infrastructure and lifestyle, as well as traffic patterns and boating laws.
DADEVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec
WRBL News 3

Man shot at hotel on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Victory Drive. Police confirm to WRBL that a man was shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites located at 3170 Victory Drive. According to police, the man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is listed as being in stable […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

State commissioner encourages more people to buy local

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Curb Market along with other farmer’s markets across Alabama hosted “Sweet Grown Alabama” on Saturday, July 23 to connect growers to their community. Rick Pate, Commissioner for the Alabama Department of Agriculture, said buying local is important because it brings more money...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

Columbus mayor discusses July 16 incident involving police and Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says the partnership between the police department and sheriff’s office is a priority. This comes after WRBL reported a verbal altercation between a sheriff’s deputy and a group of police officers. WRBL obtained hours of police bodycam video under the Georgia Open Records Act.  Henderson tells WRBL […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Exclusive video: Columbus Police video shows upset sheriff’s deputy berating officers at the jail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last week, WRBL told you about issues at the Muscogee County Jail during the crime suppression detail July 15-17. The Columbus Police detail was done in concert with the Georgia State Patrol. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman had asked Police Chief Freddie Blackmon and Mayor Skip Henderson to postpone those details because the jail was over capacity.
COLUMBUS, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Dr. Manisha Jakkidi on New Colon Cancer Screening Recommendations

Dr. Manisha Jakkidi is a Gastroenterologist at Piedmont Healthcare in Columbus. She discusses her background and new treatment and preventative options for patients. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy