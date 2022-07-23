Report: NFL considering punishment for Alvin Kamara after felony battery case

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As training camps get underway across the NFL, the Alvin Kamara situation is still cloudy for the New Orleans Saints. It could be preparing to take a new turn, too.

The NFL is keeping an eye on the felony battery case against Kamara and is considering punishment, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Kamara was arrested in February following the Pro Bowl after he allegedly “battered” a person at a Las Vegas night club. He has a hearing Aug. 1, which the NFL is also monitoring.

Fowler reported there isn’t a timetable for a decision from the NFL about a punishment, meaning there’s a way he could be available for the Saints’ Week 1 matchup against Atlanta Falcons. However, he could also be put on the commissioner’s exempt list, Fowler said.

“League sources told ESPN that the feeling is that Kamara could be suspended, but nothing is firm and much could depend on the findings of the case,” Fowler wrote.

More on Alvin Kamara’s arrest in February

The Las Vegas Police Department reportedly informed the NFL hours before the Pro Bowl that Kamara was a suspect in a felony battery. Despite the allegations, the LVPD and NFL agreed to allow Kamara to play in the game – and he was later arrested afterward.

Babcock reported that after the Pro Bowl, Kamara was mirandized, told his side of the story to police officers and was ultimately taken into custody.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons was also arrested and charged with a felony and a misdemeanor. Lammons faced a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.

According to Spotrac, Kamara has four years and $59 million remaining on his contract with the Saints. If the running back is found guilty and/or receives a suspension from the NFL, the Saints would no longer be obligated to pay out the contract.