ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Report: NFL considering punishment for Alvin Kamara after felony battery case

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeMUy_0gqIIMzH00
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As training camps get underway across the NFL, the Alvin Kamara situation is still cloudy for the New Orleans Saints. It could be preparing to take a new turn, too.

The NFL is keeping an eye on the felony battery case against Kamara and is considering punishment, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Kamara was arrested in February following the Pro Bowl after he allegedly “battered” a person at a Las Vegas night club. He has a hearing Aug. 1, which the NFL is also monitoring.

Fowler reported there isn’t a timetable for a decision from the NFL about a punishment, meaning there’s a way he could be available for the Saints’ Week 1 matchup against Atlanta Falcons. However, he could also be put on the commissioner’s exempt list, Fowler said.

“League sources told ESPN that the feeling is that Kamara could be suspended, but nothing is firm and much could depend on the findings of the case,” Fowler wrote.

More on Alvin Kamara’s arrest in February

The Las Vegas Police Department reportedly informed the NFL hours before the Pro Bowl that Kamara was a suspect in a felony battery. Despite the allegations, the LVPD and NFL agreed to allow Kamara to play in the game – and he was later arrested afterward.

Babcock reported that after the Pro Bowl, Kamara was mirandized, told his side of the story to police officers and was ultimately taken into custody.

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons was also arrested and charged with a felony and a misdemeanor. Lammons faced a felony count of battery resulting in serious bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.

According to Spotrac, Kamara has four years and $59 million remaining on his contract with the Saints. If the running back is found guilty and/or receives a suspension from the NFL, the Saints would no longer be obligated to pay out the contract.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Pro Bowl#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Espn#Lvpd#Kansas City
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cowboys Country

Ex-Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Returns to Texas Pro Football

Wade Phillips will once again assume the primary headset for a Texas-based professional football team. Phillips, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as the boss of the Houston team in the upcoming third edition of the XFL. The rebooted league, whose ownership is now headlined by entertainer Dwayne Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia, placed Phillips in Houston as part of a series of announcements concerning its February 2023 kickoff.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
On3.com

Houston Texans make roster move with John Metchie III following leukemia announcement

The Texans announced their official roster decision following the heartbreaking announcement from John Metchie III that he has leukemia. With Metchie being diagnosed with APL, a form of Leukemia, his immediate NFL future will be on hold while he focuses on recovery. As a result, there is not a specific timeline for his return to football and the Texans have placed him on the active/non-football illness list.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Julio Jones joins Tom Brady's Buccaneers on one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added another veteran wide receiver to their offense led by legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Julio Jones is joining the Buccaneers on a one-year contract, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also reported Tuesday that the 33-year-old wideout drew interest from the Green Bay Packers, among other teams.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Raheem Mostert makes major announcement after missing most of 2021 with injury

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the buzziest teams in the offseason, especially since they won the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes when they pulled off a successful trade deal with the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire the incredibly speedy wide receiver. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert has the potential to be among the biggest surprises for the Dolphins in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ron Rivera’s strong message to Carson Wentz to start Commanders’ training camp

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made sure to give Carson Wentz a much-needed vote of confidence to start training camp. To recall, the Indianapolis Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders in exchange for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 conditional third-rounder, and a 2022 second-round pick swap. He was basically unwanted by the team that sent a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles to get him last offseason.
WASHINGTON, DC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy