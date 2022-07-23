ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

2022 at a Glance: Ole Miss football hosts Kentucky to open up SEC schedule

By Jake Thompson about 6 hours
Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NOTE: This series is giving an overview of Ole Miss football’s 2022 opponents. Next up is a quick glance at Kentucky who the Rebels open up their Southeastern Conference slate with.

There is a very traditional sense to Ole Miss’ football schedule in 2022. After going through the first four weeks against non-conference opponents Ole Miss will turn its attention to playing a stretch of eight Southeastern Conference opponents in nine weeks.

Opening up the SEC slate for Ole Miss is Kentucky who comes to Oxford on Oct. 1. In unorthodox fashion, the Rebels and Wildcats will play each other for the second time in the last three seasons.

The first meeting occurred in the COVID-shortened 2020 season where it was a 10-game, SEC-only schedule. Ole Miss traveled to Lexington for the first road game of the season and left Kroger Field with a 42-41 overtime victory.

Not only was it a unique season due to the pandemic but that game in Kentucky was Lane Kiffin’s second as the head coach of Ole Miss. Kiffin was hired the previous December and entered his first season back as a SEC head coach without much preparation with his players.

“So that was a great game at Kentucky. We were brand-new,” Kiffin said. “That was the strange COVID year, so not only was it our first year, but we didn’t have spring ball. All of a sudden we’re playing games. What a crazy game to go down to the wire like that.”

Kentucky, led by head coach Mark Stoops, is coming off a successful 2021 season that saw the Wildcats flirting with the SEC East crown early on.

The Wildcats finished the season at 10-3 (5-3 SEC), including a 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. Momentum has slowly been building in Lexington under Stoops and that is only continuing with the media predicting the Wildcats to finish second in the Eastern Division behind Georgia.

“Coach Stoops has done an unbelievable job at a place that isn’t traditionally winning eight, nine, ten games,” Kiffin said. “I always think that’s really cool and special when someone can do that. Like I said before, doing things better than they’ve been done before. I would think he’s probably in the best run of the school. We’ll have a set of challenges there.”

Senior quarterback Will Levis leads the Wildcat offense after throwing for nearly 3,000 years a season ago. Levis finished with 2,827 passing yards and threw for 24 touchdowns.

The offense is without its leading three receivers from 2021, but they did hit the portal to try and replace production lost.

One new addition is senior Tayvion Robinson who transferred in after three seasons at Virginia Tech. Robinson led the Hokies in receiving yards last year with 559.

Tight End Izayah Cummings is the top returning receiver for the Wildcats.

Senior Kavosiey Smoke is the returning leading rusher for the Wildcats. Last year’s leading rusher, Christopher Rodriguez, Jr. is no longer on the team, leaving it up to Smoke and the rest of the running back room to take up the slack.

The Wildcats defense was stout in 2021, holding opponents to 21.7 points per game and 282 points total on the season. Opposing offenses threw for 20 touchdowns and rushed for 12 more against Kentucky’s defense.

Kickoff time and television designation between Ole Miss and Kentucky is not yet known and will be announced at a later date.

