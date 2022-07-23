ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Tank Bigsby reveals which NFL running backs he models his game after

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tank Bigsby is his own phenomenal running back, but the Auburn star has some inspiration for his style.

Answering questions at SEC Media Days, Bigsby named three fantastic NFL talents when asked which ball carriers he models his game after.

“I look at a lot of guys,” began Bigsby. “I look at Alvin Kamara. I look at Nick Chubb. You know, I look at a lot of guys. Dalvin Cook. I look at him a lot. I like his running style, catching out the backfield. The way they use him. I like how they do that.

“I really don’t speak with guys, but I look at and watch their film a lot.”

Those three running backs — Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings — have taken the NFL by storm throughout their respective careers. Indisputably, Bigsby would be satisfied to reach their success level.

There’s no ceiling to Tank Bigsby’s potential — with the mindset and talent he carries, the Auburn star could be special in 2022.

Tank Bigsby discusses his relationship with Auburn running back coach Cadillac Williams

Continuing, Tank Bigsby gave credit for a lot of his success so far to Auburn’s running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

“Coach Cadillac, he’s a great man,” Bigsby shared at SEC Media Days this past week. “He’s a good coach. He does everything he’s supposed to do. Does things right. He preached to me about the little things, you know what I’m saying? Because, when I got to college, as a high schooler, you don’t come in and think about the little things.”

What does Tank Bigsby mean by the little things? Well, let him explain.

“By little things I mean footwork, you know, tracks, things like that. Worrying about the things that matter, you know. He hit on that. He said worry about if you’re taking the right angle in your mid-zone instead of worrying about scoring before you even took the right footwork. So be worrying about that type of stuff. Worry about if I’m smelling the dude’s breath up on him when I’m going to take the block or if I’m on my heels. The little things like that.”

According to Bigsby, Williams stresses the details rather than the big picture. “He don’t really preach on the big things because he really believes you handle the little things the big things will handle itself.”

Bigsby also emphasized how important Williams is as a mentor off the football field.

“It’s just, he taught me so much stuff outside of football, you know what I’m saying? He taught me stuff, you know what I’m saying? Coach Cadillac is a great person and a good man, but he’s also a great coach too. But he’s teaching me the little things. I was just telling the people in the media room they teach me the little things.”

