Chattanooga, TN

2024 3-star DL Carson Gentle commits to Tennessee

By Drew Schott about 5 hours
 4 days ago
(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School three-star defensive lineman Carson Gentle committed to

on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-4, 236 pound prospect from the 2024 class chose the Volunteers over programs including Indiana and Ole Miss.

Gentle is the No. 481 overall prospect and No. 43 defensive lineman in the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 12 player in Tennessee.

The defensive lineman is the second commit to the Volunteers’ 2024 class alongside Franklin (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star EDGE Jonathan Echols. Echols is rated as the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 2 EDGE in the On3 Consensus. On3 rates him higher overall as the No. 8 prospect.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 10 in the 2023 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The group contains 20 commits and is led by Long Beach (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Gentle took two unofficial visits to Knoxville during his recruitment process. They were in June 2022 and Oct. 2021, respectively.

Gentle had 38 tackles and nine tackles-for-loss for McCallie School last season. He also notched three sacks and a fumble recovery.

He has an On3 NIL Valuation of 8.7K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time..

Comments / 0

 

rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Receiver Announces Visit Plan To Tennessee

Class of 2024 receiver Debron Gatling is visiting Tennessee this week, Gatling announced on his Twitter Tuesday. Entering his junior year of high school, Gatling is still in the early stages of his recruitment. The Vols getting Gatling to campus for a visit ahead of his high school season is a good early sign in the four-star recruitment.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Edwards, 5-star 2023 forward, reveals SEC commitment

Justin Edwards, the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, was down to Kentucky and Tennessee for his commitment. On Monday, the 5-star forward out of Philadelphia made his decision, announcing it live on CBS Sports HQ. Below, you can see the moment when Edwards chose the Wildcats over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Thursday Night Football: Vols are no stranger to unique season-opening dates

For the second straight year, Tennessee football is opening a new season in primetime on a Thursday night. Ball State comes to Neyland Stadium on September 1 for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on SEC Network, a year after the Vols opened the 2021 season and started the Josh Heupel era with a 38-6 win over Bolwing Green in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Tennessee State
Chattanooga, TN
Football
Indiana State
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Tennessee Football
rockytopinsider.com

Hendon Hooker Details Manning Passing Academy Experience

In late June, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker hopped on a delayed flight out of Knoxville destined for Louisiana. Hooker was heading down to the Manning Passing Academy to participate as one of the counselors in the event alongside several other current collegiate quarterbacks. While working with the Manning Passing Academy,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Walker Valley football 30 in 30

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- “No joke I woke up at 5 AM this morning just thinking about different schemes that we’ve been talking about and how we can do things differently. Try to develop more as coaches and give our kids the best opportunity to be successful,” said Akins.
CLEVELAND, TN
WATE

Maryville enters season with a quarterback battle

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Maryville Rebels are used to being a dominant force in Class 6A. 2022 will be no different, but there will be a new face at quarterback as Carson Jones is off to Furman. “We got two quarterbacks on the whole roster,” said Maryville head coach Derek Hunt. “We got a […]
MARYVILLE, TN
#Img Academy#Recruiting#American Football#Mccallie School
WDEF

Cloudland Dental agrees to fine to settle TennCare fraud claim

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A prominent dental company has agreed to pay a hefty fine over alleged TennCare violations. The United States Attorney announced the agreement on Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Cloudland Dental submitted false claims for dental services to the state insurance plan. Founder Dr. Don Flanagan, D.D.S....
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wvlt.tv

Responders recover man’s body in Tennessee River near Calhoun’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers, along with Knoxville Fire Department Crews and Knox Rescue Squad personnel, conducted a search in the Tennessee River near Calhoun’s on the River Monday afternoon, KPD officials said. They managed to recover the body shortly after beginning the search. The incident...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

What is Tianeptine and why is it banned from Tennessee stores?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
TENNESSEE STATE
insideofknoxville.com

We Must Have a Better School Board

I’ve never endorsed political candidates on this webpage. I’ve interviewed them a number of times, and covered events and forums, always attempting simply to present the facts and urge every eligible voter to get out and live up to their civic obligation. It’s not always been easy. I have political opinions and some of them are strong.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
