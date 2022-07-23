2024 3-star DL Carson Gentle commits to Tennessee

(Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School three-star defensive lineman Carson Gentle committed to

on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-4, 236 pound prospect from the 2024 class chose the Volunteers over programs including Indiana and Ole Miss.

Gentle is the No. 481 overall prospect and No. 43 defensive lineman in the 2024 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 12 player in Tennessee.

The defensive lineman is the second commit to the Volunteers’ 2024 class alongside Franklin (Ga.) IMG Academy four-star EDGE Jonathan Echols. Echols is rated as the No. 19 overall prospect and the No. 2 EDGE in the On3 Consensus. On3 rates him higher overall as the No. 8 prospect.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s 2023 class is currently ranked No. 10 in the 2023 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings. The group contains 20 commits and is led by Long Beach (Calif.) Warren five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Gentle took two unofficial visits to Knoxville during his recruitment process. They were in June 2022 and Oct. 2021, respectively.

Gentle had 38 tackles and nine tackles-for-loss for McCallie School last season. He also notched three sacks and a fumble recovery.

He has an On3 NIL Valuation of 8.7K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time..