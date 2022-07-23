ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

SZA Blames Sophomore Album Delay On TDE President And RCA

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yHpp_0gqIHXUF00
Courtesy of RCA

Like the iconic Titanic meme states, “it’s been 84 years” that we’ve been wondering when SZA is going to return with a full-length project. While fans have been blessed with new tunes over the past five years since her debut album, CTRL, there is still no concrete update on her sophomore LP.

Back in May at the 2022 Met Gala, SZA shared with host Lala Anthony that her untitled album was “finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before,” and admittedly stated, “this summer, it’ll be a SZA Summer.”

However, it seems it may not be a SZA summer after all. Earlier this week, a fan responded to the news of SZA being featured on the remix to Doechii’s “Persuasive.” The comment read, “congrats on the collab, but Summer is almost over & there’s still no album @sza. Please don’t tell me you lied again.”

To which the newly-minted Grammy winner replied, “it’s 100% [TDE president Punch] and rca on this one. I wanted the summer. They wanted more time. [At this point] I’m jus tryna have a good time stress free lol.”

Upon discovering her response, Punch took to Twitter. “Starting to get tired of this. Getting tired of the whole business,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. SZA indirectly acknowledged his statement by tweeting, “We all tired.”

As fans continued to inquire about more information, Punch remained coy on the topic. He tweeted lyrics from Tupac’s “So Many Tears” and statements like “They tryna say that I don’t care.” On Thursday (July 21), Punch posed the question, “I’m curious… as a fan of an artist, what do you feel you are owed besides music when it’s presented?”

A clear SZA stan answered, “the thing is, we want sza to be the superstar she has the potential to be. she is a force. we are constantly being obstructed from watching sza shine, as fans who want the absolute best for her.” Not backing down from the obvious challenge, Punch replied, “And you think I don’t?”

In a since-deleted statement (below) shared on Thursday (July 21), though, Punch offered some clarity on the matter. “I guess I should give a bit of context,” he wrote. “SZA and myself initially spoke about a summertime album. Which is why she mentioned summer in a post-Grammys interview. Shortly after discussing everything with RCA and Top, we decided it was best to do it a little bit later to set everything up correctly, giving it its proper space and lead time.”

He concluded, “There is a lot that goes into putting out an album and especially one with much anticipation. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. An announcement will be coming sooner than you think.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ch1F_0gqIHXUF00
Punch TDE/Twitter

While remaining on the Billboard 200 charts since its release, SZA released the deluxe edition of CTRL in honor of its fifth anniversary this June. It features seven new tracks, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” without Travis Scott and Soundcloud favorite, “2AM.”

Listen below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
Vibe

Comedian Jak Knight’s Death Has Been Ruled A Suicide

Click here to read the full article. Trigger warning: The following article includes mentions of suicide. Jak Knight—stand-up comedian, star and co-creator of Bust Down, and writer/star of Big Mouth—was found dead on a Los Angeles embankment on Thursday, July 14. He was 28. More from VIBE.comFreddie Gibbs Stars In 'Bust Down' Teaser With Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd: WatchBlack Thought To Aid Black Entrepreneurs As Venture Capital Firm General PartnerLive Nation Says They're Not Liable For Drakeo The Ruler's Death According to the autopsy report conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner and obtained by People,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kevin Samuels’ Cause Of Death Revealed

YouTuber and relationship advisor Kevin Samuels died from high blood pressure, reveals the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s autopsy. According to a report obtained by TMZ, Samuels passed away due to hypertension. The medical examiner revealed they found evidence of the degenerative condition, which includes “a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sza
Person
Tupac
Person
Lala Anthony
Person
Travis Scott
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tde#Rca#Bet Awards#Titanic#Punch
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony

The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy