Vince Williams has 3-point shooting in mind after NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Getting buckets in the pros can be challenging for even the steadiest scorers at the college level.

Toledo native and Memphis Grizzlies draftee Vince Williams found that out the hard way the past couple weeks in his first taste of NBA action. The St. John's Jesuit grad, who played college basketball at VCU, averaged four points per game on 36 percent shooting over a seven-game NBA Summer League span that included a pair of games in Salt Lake City and five in Las Vegas.

Williams, who earlier this month said he’s focused on being a “3 and D guy” to begin his pro career, shot 25 percent — 3 of 12 — from behind the arc in Vegas while averaging 20 minutes per game.

Williams put up over 14 points a game on 47 percent shooting during his senior season in college.

“It was tough at times, but I’m having fun, and I’m going to be fine,” Williams said. “It’s just a different game up here, and I’m still getting used to it.”

The 47th overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, Williams made up for his lack of scoring with an impressive showing on the defensive end of the floor. He contributed to holding second-year pro David Duke Jr. to just 12 points on 1 of 5 shooting behind the arc in the Grizzlies’ blowout win against Brooklyn on July 12, then limited 2022 first-rounder Blake Wesley of San Antonio to just nine points on 2-of-17 shooting from the field on July 16.

Williams also averaged a steal per game, mirroring each of his four years at VCU in which he averaged at least one steal.

Grizzlies Summer League coach David McClure called Williams’ defense the past two weeks “stellar,” adding it was among the team’s more encouraging takeaways from Summer League games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

“We put him on the hottest scorers for just about every team we faced, and he responded very well,” McClure said. “He’s got a great attitude about it, and he lets his work on that end speak for itself.”

Former St. John's coach Ed Heintschel, who coached Williams in high school, was among many Vegas Summer League fans interested in seeing the Toledo native's game on the NBA level. Heintschel, who was seated courtside, called the opportunity to watch Williams last week "a big thrill.”

"I thought he did a great job on the guys he guarded," Heintschel said. "He can definitely shoot, but one of the problems is he doesn't get that many shots. When that's the case, every shot you take feels really important, and it puts a lot of pressure on you. He's just got to learn to play through that."

Heintschel said while Williams' defense should be enough to earn him playing time in Memphis, he believes Williams will grow on offense by learning to put the ball on the floor and create off the dribble when opposing defenders close out on his 3-point looks.

Summer League won’t be the 21-year-old’s only chance to make his case for the Grizzlies’ NBA roster. His impact during October’s slate of preseason games will likely determine whether Williams starts his first year as a pro on the big stage or in the G-League. He signed a two-way deal with Memphis on July 2, which allows him to play up to 50 NBA games during his rookie season, but prevents the Grizzlies from including him on their playoff roster.

Regardless, his defense figures to help him find a regular-season role on a team that ranked near the top of the league in defensive efficiency last season. Not coincidentally, Memphis also made it past the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015, falling just two games short of beating eventual champion Golden State.

“Vince is like many young players in that he has a learning curve in front of him,” McClure said. “But I’m encouraged with what he’s brought so far, and there’s no doubt we see him as a valuable player in our organization’s future.”