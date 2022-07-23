ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aaron Judge back on pace to tie Roger Maris after multi-homer night

 4 days ago
Aaron Judge is back on track to reach Roger Maris after Friday’s big night in Baltimore.

The Yankee slugger clubbed two over the deep wall in left field at Camden Yards, the second soaring 465 feet for his 35th and 36th home runs of the year, putting Judge on pace to finish the season with 61 home runs, which would equal Maris’ total in 1961, still the single-season record for the franchise.

“He’s been the best player in the league,” Aaron Boone said. “Tonight, the way he hit those balls, it’s just really impressive what he continues to do. He plays a great center field. He’s just doing a little bit of everything.”

Judge’s multi-homer game was his eighth of the season, and capped off by the third-longest home run ever tracked at Camden Yards.

“You really don’t think about it,” Judge said of his titanic blast. “You don’t even feel it touch the bat…just happy to give ourselves a lead. When we have a lead, this team is dangerous.”

With another multi-homer game, and now with six home runs in his last seven games, Judge is looking like a danger to Maris’ long-standing record.

