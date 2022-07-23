ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Intoxicated service member arrested for accidental shooting

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuU8j_0gqIFyco00
(File: Getty)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an active duty member of the U.S. Army who accidentally shot a person while handling a weapon in an intoxicated state early morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting. Callers reported that a person had been shot near the corner of Astrozon Blvd. and Bellamy St.

When officers arrived, witnesses told CSPD that a drive-by shooting had occurred and that one individual had been struck by gunfire.

Investigations discovered that an intoxicated man had been handling a loaded handgun and had accidentally shot his friend.

Police reports say all parties involved were active duty members of the U.S. Army.

According to CSPD, the chain of command responsible for the active duty members has been notified.

The suspect who discharged the handgun has been served and released, says CSPD.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

WANTED: 3 suspects sought following mail theft in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with identifying three suspects tied to the theft of mail. CSPD shared photos of the suspects that can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The crime was carried out at an apartment complex on June 17; police shared details on the case with the public on July 26. Investigators believe all three people caught on surveillance footage broke into a cluster of mailboxes, causing extensive damage. Mail was also stolen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD cruiser involved in crash, officer injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police officer was injured in a two car crash involving a CSPD cruiser near Dublin and Union. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was travelling westbound in a marked police cruiser in the 3000 block of Dublin Boulevard, just east […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo suspect rams multiple police cars, arrested on 11 warrants

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man and two women have been taken into custody after multiple car thefts and an incident involving multiple law enforcement agencies’ vehicles being rammed by a stolen truck. On Tuesday, undercover officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were searching for a stolen car believed to be in the possession of […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Pueblo bank robbery suspect arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a woman in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on July 21. On July 22, PPD successfully identified 23-year-old Kaylie Dora as the suspect in a robbery at the US Bank on Bonforte Boulevard in Pueblo. Dora allegedly walked into the US Bank at approximately 10 a.m. on July 21 and handed a clerk a note demanding money.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One man arrested for attempted assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man for attempting to assault an individual with a weapon Monday night. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., CSPD received a call regarding a disturbance near a Walmart on Abbot Ln. The caller reported that a victim had been stabbed after getting into a fight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

16-year-old missing from Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old missing from Pueblo. Michael Lincoln was last seen in the 3200 block of N. Elizabeth Street near the Circle K store. Lincoln is visiting Colorado from Florida. Police said while Lincoln’s father was in a store, Lincoln […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

The story of Colorado Springs’ first Black police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — To celebrate Colorado Springs’s 150th Anniversary, Commander Mary Rosenoff takes viewers to Horace Shelby Park and shares the incredible story of the first city employee. 116 years ago, a Colorado Springs Police Department officer made history by being the first to receive a pension. That...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The U S Army#Cspd#Bellamy St
KXRM

Crime Stoppers want your help stopping the fentanyl crisis

EL PASO COUNTY — Fentanyl overdoses and exposures have plagued El Paso County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one in four street drugs are laced with fentanyl. Officers with the Colorado State Patrol seized 114 pounds of pure fentanyl on a highway on June 20 of this year. CSP said it was enough powder to killed more than 25 million people.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Active duty Army member accidentally shoots friend while intoxicated Saturday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An active duty U.S. Army member accidentally shot his friend, also a member of the Army, while intoxicated early Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they responded to the 2500 block of Bellamy Street, near South Academy and Astrozon, for the report of a shooting The post Active duty Army member accidentally shoots friend while intoxicated Saturday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six. Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed at I-25 & S. Tejon identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in an early morning crash on Monday. Officers with the Gold Hill Division of CSPD responded just after 12:15 a.m. to a traffic crash involving a car and motorcycle at the intersection of South Tejon Street and the I-25 northbound on ramp. When officers arrived, they determined that the car was making a left turn to enter the on ramp when a southbound motorcycle collided with the car.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for assault suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the community’s help in searching for a suspect who assaulted a man Tuesday night. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), at approximately 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, police were called to Wilson Avenue near West 4th Street, where a man was found with several blunt injuries.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

3 bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say three bondsmen are facing charges for kidnapping and burglary Friday. The police department says they were contacted by an employee of a bail bond company asking for assistance in locating a wanted person. A sergeant and officers responded to the area...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

July 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Oleta Witte, 28, is a White female, 5’08”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Witte has five warrants. Four of those warrants are for Burglary which includes the following charges: Burglary x5, Theft x3, and Criminal Mischief x4. Witte’s fifth warrant is for Larceny.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy