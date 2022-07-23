Intoxicated service member arrested for accidental shooting

(File: Getty)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested an active duty member of the U.S. Army who accidentally shot a person while handling a weapon in an intoxicated state early morning.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting. Callers reported that a person had been shot near the corner of Astrozon Blvd. and Bellamy St.

When officers arrived, witnesses told CSPD that a drive-by shooting had occurred and that one individual had been struck by gunfire.

Investigations discovered that an intoxicated man had been handling a loaded handgun and had accidentally shot his friend.

Police reports say all parties involved were active duty members of the U.S. Army.

According to CSPD, the chain of command responsible for the active duty members has been notified.

The suspect who discharged the handgun has been served and released, says CSPD.