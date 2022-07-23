ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers sign veteran starter to minor-league deal

By Evan Woodbery
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have added another reinforcement for their starting rotation at Triple-A Toledo. The Tigers signed veteran right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez to a minor-league deal. Gonzalez, 30, has made starts for both the...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Yankees rumors: Top prospects pulled from game, big trade could be looming

Trade rumors were running rampant when two of the New York Yankees’ top prospects were pulled from their game on July 24. The Aug. 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and attention is being focused on the postseason contenders. The New York Yankees fit the bill, as they had the best record in the American League entering the All-Star break. They were linked to players such as Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and most recently, they were reportedly “serious contenders” for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Mets: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for New York

The New York Mets are among multiple playoff contending teams that head into next month’s MLB trade deadline with more questions than answers. Mets general manager Billy Eppler did at the least address one team need on Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran slugger is slated to compete with J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith to be the Mets’ go-to designated hitter over the stretch run of the campaign. However, the move may not rule them out from once again bolstering the position by possibly pulling off a trade for the likes of Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini or Washington Nationals’ Josh Bell.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
ClutchPoints

Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera closing in on Carl Yastrzemski with insane RBI feat

The Detroit Tigers lit up the San Diego Padres Monday night, a rarity for their offense. However, one thing that isn’t a rarity is Miguel Cabrera making history. The 39-year-old reached 1840 career runs batted in, pulling ahead of former Philadelphia Athletics star Al Simmons for 13th place all time. He is now four RBI away from tying Boston Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals get tough blow on top of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado absences vs Blue Jays

The St. Louis Cardinals are not having a fun start to their schedule in the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, having lost two of their last three games. And now then will be headed to Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays, but without two of their best players in and Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado because they both are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: A's ball boy makes incredible diving catch

The Oakland A’s ball boy made the play of the game on Saturday night. Johnny Thalblum is the right field ball boy for the A’s. During the top of the eighth inning of the A’s 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers, Adolis Garcia lined a ball into foul territory. Thalblum dove to his right and made a backhanded grab to catch the ball.
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Rangers sign former Cy Young Award winner before MLB trade deadline

The Texas Rangers added depth and experience to their pitching core on Monday. And they’re hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, so to speak. The Rangers announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Texas is the third team to give the southpaw a shot. The 34-year-old spent time with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks this season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Manning
FanNation Fastball

Major Injury News For St. Louis Cardinals

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they have placed Steven Matz on the 15-day IL. Cardinals: "We have placed LHP Steven Matz (left knee sprain) on the 15-day IL. We have recalled RHP James Naile from Memphis (AAA)." Matz is in his first season with the Cardinals after...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Top 25 Prospects: Post-2022 NHL Draft

During general manager Steve Yzerman’s tenure, the Detroit Red Wings have steadily maintained one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Their pool routinely ranks as one of the top-five groups in the league, and the additions made at the 2022 draft have only helped solidify their pool’s standing as one of the best.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The Detroit Tigers#Triple A#The Minnesota Twins#The Mud Hens
NHL

Detroit signs Robert Hagg to one-year contract

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Robert Hagg to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $800,000. Hagg, 27, split the 2021-22 season between the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres, recording nine points (1-8-9) and 35 penalty minutes in 64 games. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner has skated in 300 career NHL games with the Panthers (2021-22), Sabres (2021-22) and Philadelphia Flyers (2016-21), notching 56 points (14-42-56), a plus-four rating and 178 penalty minutes. He also registered three assists in 14 postseason appearances with the Flyers, helping the team reach the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Hagg has compiled 50 points (16-34-50) and 142 penalty minutes in 202 games with the American Hockey League's Adirondack/Lehigh Valley Phantoms from 2013-17.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers face the Padres with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (54-44, second in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-58, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-2, 5.63 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, eight strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -201, Tigers +169; over/under is 8...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Alfaro gets key 10th-inning hit as Padres beat Tigers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego's three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins

Comments / 0

Community Policy