A bond hearing for Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr., 22, of Grenada, Mississippi has been set for Wednesday, July 27. No time for the bond hearing has been set. Herrington has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a University of Mississippi student who disappeared two weeks ago. Herrington’s attorney Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm asserts that his client and nephew Herrington is innocent.

GRENADA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO