30-year-old Jalessa Johnson and a 2-year-old child injured after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

Nationwide Report
30-year-old Jalessa Johnson and a 2-year-old child injured after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno (Fresno, CA)

Two people, including a child were injured after a suspected DUI crash Friday in Fresno. As per the initial information, the traffic collision took place on Highway 180 just east of Chestnut Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that 30-year-old Jalessa Johnson, from Lancaster, was driving at a high rate of speed at around 4:50 a.m. on Highway 180 while heading east before the crash [...]

