Two dead, five injured in overnight bloodshed across NYC

One person was killed and five others injured — including an off-duty city Correction officer — in shootings across the Big Apple overnight, authorities said.

Other bloodshed included a fatal stabbing in Harlem and a knifing in Brooklyn, police said.

In the most recent shooting, a 40-year-old man was wounded in the right leg at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with another man on East 169th Street and Franklin Avenue in the Morrisania section of the Bronx, cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a black shirt and Yankee baseball cap. There are no arrests.

In the deadly shooting, 35-year-old James Johnson was mortally wounded in front of 146 West 124th St. in Harlem early Saturday, the NYPD said. Responding cops found the “unconscious and unresponsive” victim shot in the neck at about 12:35 a.m. EMS pronounced Johnson, who lived a block away, dead at the scene. There are no arrests.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man and 41-year-old man were shot at the East River Houses, 415 East 102nd St. in Manhattan, cops said. The younger victim was shot on the right side of the torso and the 41-year-old was grazed on the left side. Both men were taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the NYPD said. There are no arrests.

NYPD officers investigate the scene of the robbery shooting in front of 32-55 Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens. Seth Gottfried

An off-duty city correction officer was sent to Elmhurst Hospital and is under stable condition. Seth Gottfried

A gunman robbed a “watch and chain” from an off-duty city correction officer in Astoria, Queens. Seth Gottfried

A man was stabbed on East 18th and Caton Avenue in Brooklyn. Seth Gottfried

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing near Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Seth Gottfried

At 4:15 a.m., an unidentified man in his 30s was shot in the back on St. Nicholas Avenue and West 188th Street in Washington Heights, authorities said. The victim was transported to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, the NYPD said.

At about 4:50 a.m., a 39-year-old off-duty city correction officer was shot in the leg during a robbery on Steinway Street in Astoria, Queens, cops said. The off-duty officer “was robbed for his watch and chain,” an NYPD spokeswoman said. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said. The three robbers fled in a black Nissan sedan, the NYPD said. The city Correction union is offering a $10,000 reward.

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the torso in front of 39 West 130th St, in Harlem at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday, cops said. EMS transported the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. There are no arrests.

Just minutes later, at about 12:20 a.m., an unidentified man was stabbed on East 18th and Caton Avenue near Prospect Park in Brooklyn, first responders reported. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.