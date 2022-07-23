ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

World Health Organization declares monkeypox a ‘global health emergency’

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The World Health Organization on Saturday declared a global health emergency over the uncontrolled spread of monkeypox worldwide.

There have now been more than 16,000 reported cases of the disease in 75 countries, and five deaths related to the disease, the WHO said.

So far, New York City has had 839 reported cases, according to the city Department of Health, which warns that “there are likely many more cases that have not been diagnosed.” That about one-third of the more than 2,400 U.S. cases reported across the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Muyg9_0gqIFIze00
There have been more that 16,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide. Above, Tareco Timothy receives the monkeypox vaccination in New York.

“We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.

“For the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” he added. “That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nug6C_0gqIFIze00
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited new modes of transmission as areas of concern in his official statement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4ATH_0gqIFIze00
Monkeypox is already endemic in Africa.

US officials are concerned that monkeypox could become an entrenched sexually transmitted disease, like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. The disease is already endemic in Africa, where people are typically infected through bites from rodents and small animals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Hampshire Bulletin

Council hands Sununu, health care providers fourth defeat on family planning contracts

Executive Council Republicans voted a fourth time in under a year against funding for three reproductive health care centers that provide low-cost cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, and contraception to more than 17,000 Granite Staters.  Following the vote, Gov. Chris Sununu, who has said he supports funding Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, Lovering […] The post Council hands Sununu, health care providers fourth defeat on family planning contracts appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy