ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jerry West rips JJ Redick for his comments about Bob Cousy: 'He wasn't elite'

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mdQYe_0gqIFH6v00

Retired NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick turned heads earlier this year after he seemed to dismiss the league greats of yesteryear for playing against what he characterized as weaker competition.

Redick specifically name-checked Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bob Cousy as having competed against "plumbers and firemen," apparently alluding to the time before the professionalization of sports, when some players even had jobs in the offseason.

Cousy himself, now 93, didn't appreciate Redick's backhanded jab, responding by rattling off a long list of Hall of Famers who were his contemporaries. And now, another Hall of Famer and league icon, Jerry West, is sticking up for Cousy and the older generation.

West doesn't seem to think Redick has the bona fides to be critiquing Hall of Famers:

"Obviously the game is completely different," West said during a recent radio appearance. "The athletes are completely different. I know JJ a little bit, a very smart kid and everything — but tell me what his career looked like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged, what, 12 points a game in the league?"

West went on to explain that Redick was essentially a specialist and not an "elite" player:

“Somewhere along the line, numbers count. At that point in time, the players aren’t what they used to be," West said. "JJ certainly wasn’t going to guard the elite players. And so you can nitpick anyone. The only reason I’m talking about him is he was not an elite player. He was a very good player. But he had a place on a team because of his ability to shoot the ball."

Redick, 38, has transitioned into the media game after hanging up his sneakers after the 2020-21 season. He hosts a podcast, The Old Man and The Three, and has made several appearances on ESPN's "First Take," where he initially made his comments about Cousy and the older generation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Sends Seth Curry To Los Angeles

As a general rule, NBA teams make trades on the basis of need. With that said, good luck applying that rule to either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers have too many needs to count. Their 2021-22 season was a disaster. In spite of rostering LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, this team won 34 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Bob Cousy
Person
Jerry West
Person
Jerry Hall
Audacy

Look: Detroit Pistons bringing back teal uniforms

After a slew of NFL teams introduced alternate helmets last weekend, the Detroit Pistons made an aesthetic announcement themselves Monday. The team will be bringing back the Grant Hill era teal uniforms as an alternate during the 2022-23 season:. From 1996-2001, the Pistons donned these jerseys, going away from their...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Celtics#Hall Of Famers#Another Hall Of Famer
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy