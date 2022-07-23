ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Spotted With Son Charlie Playing Golf In Mallorca

By Matt Cradock
 4 days ago

After emotional scenes at the 18th hole during The 150th Open Championship , Tiger is already back on the course, with the 15-time Major winner pictured at Son Quint in Mallorca alongside his son, Charlie.

Listed as one of the best places to play in The Canaries and Mallorca , Son Quint was designed by Rossknecht and Ramón Espinosa and opened in 2007. It also falls under Arabella Golf Mallorca’s umbrella , along with Golf Son Vida, a course where Seve Ballesteros triumphed in 1990, and Son Muntaner.

First reported by Marca , Tiger was seen carrying his own bag and smiling with his son Charlie, as the 46-year-old presumably took some time out to relax after preparations for The Open Championship just last week.

According to Tiger's caddie, Joe LaCava, he’s hopeful Woods will be back in action in December , with the American stating: "I'm hoping that he will play maybe in December at the Hero [World Challenge] and the father-son [PNC Championship] and maybe the Genesis [Invitational]. I'm still hoping he'll play three, maybe four tournaments before The Masters (in April).”

During The 150th Open Championship, Tiger was visibly emotional as he came down the 18th at St Andrews , possibly playing in his last ever Open Championship at the home of golf.

Tiger acknowledges the crowd on the 18th hole at the Old Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American champion raised the roof on the home hole, being greeted with a reception that left him holding back tears as he made his way over the Swilcan Bridge ( where he didn't stop ) and towards the green. He raised his cap and thanked fans in all directions before heading off the course for what might be the last time in an Open.

It is highly likely that Tiger was using a cart in Mallorca, with the 15-time Major champion enjoying successes in Spain throughout his career. In 1999, he claimed the WGC Championship at Valderrama and was also part of the 1997 USA Ryder Cup team which was held at the same venue. That year, Team Europe came out on top 14.5 - 13.5.

