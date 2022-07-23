Houston police officer injured after chase ends in crash, 4 suspects in custody, police say

EMBED <> More Videos HPD officer hospitalized after car chase ends in crash, 4 in custody

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One police officer is hospitalized after a chase ended in a crash in north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 1:00 a.m., HPD said a short car chase began when they spotted a pickup truck reported stolen from Humble.

The officers said they tried to stop the driver, but he drove away on Irvington Boulevard and Weiss Street and into an apartment complex.

While fleeing from police, the suspect crashed the truck through a fence and into a ditch, investigators said.

Two officers in the same vehicle also crashed into the ditch, police said.

One of those officers was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK, according to HPD.

Investigators said three men and a woman got out of the truck and ran.

Houston police said they caught the three men and are searching for the woman.