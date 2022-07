WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell". The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO