Clay City, IL

Two Clay City residents killed and three injured in Wayne County in van-semi crash

By Bruce Kropp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Clay City residents were killed and three others were injured when a van made a left-hand turn in front of a semi at the intersection of US 45 and Wayne County Road 2200 north. State Police...

(CARMI) The investigation is continuing into a two vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred shortly before 3:30 this past Friday afternoon in Wayne County. The District 19 State Police say 22 year old Olivia Flexter from Clay City was traveling south on U.S. Route 45 when her van made a left-hand turn in front of a northbound semi-truck at the intersection of Route 45 and Wayne County Road 2200 North, which is four miles north of Cisne or seven miles south of Flora. Two passengers in the van were pronounced deceased, 61 year old Evelyn Flexter and an 8 year old girl, both from Clay City. The driver of the van, Olivia Flexter and two other passengers, a 3 year old boy and a 4 year old girl, were all flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck driver, 29 year old Patrick Gaboury from Clinton, Iowa, was not injured. Flexter was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way while turning. Route 45 at the crash scene was closed for nearly six hours for the cleanup and investigation. Emergency personnel from Cisne, Flora, Wayne County, and Clay County responded to the accident scene to assist the Illinois State Police.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
