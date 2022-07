A Bend man has died from his injuries he sustained while floating at Bend Whitewater Park. Joseph Torkelson, 56, was apparently floating the river with a roommate. Torkelson and the roommate put in to the river upstream in Bend. Instead of staying to the left to ride through the gentle rapids at Colorado Avenue, Torkelson somehow ended up on the wrong side of the buoys and was sucked under and through the dam. Shortly thereafter, Torkelson was found and pulled from the river. He was sent to the ICU at St. Charles Bend, where he later died.

BEND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO