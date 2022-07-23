CURTAIN CLOSES: Doenges Ford boys fall in finale

Five takeaways from game

Just after the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians made their strong move on Thursday night, the OKC Sandlot made a thunderous answer.

The Sandlot stormed to seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and its way to winning, 11-3, and ending the Indians baseball season.

The teams collided — on the battleground of the Oklahoma Christian University diamond — in a third-round showdown in the AABC Stan Musial World Series.

On the line was a spot in Friday’s semifinals, also at OCU.

The Indians finished 1-2 in the SM World Series and at 7-7 in the month of July.

Errors (three) and walks allowed (five) proved to be the Indians’ biggest challenges — along with another sluggish offensive outing (five hits, no walks).

The OKC squad had nudged out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings. The Indians struck back with a three runs in the top of the fourth — highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles by Jace Thompson and Brenden Asher, and a groundout by Kaeden Young that led to a run-scoring error.

The Indians played 39 games in 55 days; they recorded the program’s most wins in a season since the mid-2010s.

Among the season highlights were advancing to the semifinals of the Glen Winget tourney, coming within one win of playing in the semifinals of the SM World Series and winning the Branson (Mo.) Tourney.

Both of the teams that beat Bartlesville in the Musial WS pool play (Boa Boat, Sandlots) advanced to to Friday’s semifinals.

Following are five takeaways for the Indians from Thursday’s season finale.

———

1 — SWING TIME

Bartlesville Indian hitters brought an aggressive approach to the plate, probably partly due to Sandlot pitchers putting the ball in the zone, or the size of zone determined by the umpire. Bartlesville batters took only 32 balls in 85 pitches and earned only one walk.

The Sandlot defense recorded eight flyouts/pop-ups and one groundout. The Indians went down on swinging strike threes on all six strikeouts.

To put it simply, the Indians were victims of baseball's fickle fate — they made powerful bat contact but they hit ‘em where they were.

Luke Fox and Asher each ripped two hits for Bartlesville, followed by Thompson and Daniel Barham with one each.

Barham finished 4-for-8, drove in three runs and scored four times in the Indians three games in the Musial WS.

——2 — ERRORS TAKE TOLL

All three Indians’ errors — two by the infield and one in the outfield — resulted in four unearned Sandlot runs. Bartlesville’s glove play has mostly been tight this season — Thursday’s game was one of the exceptions.

——

3 — SETTING THE TABLE

Bartlesville’s offense created a menu of tasty opportunities, but came away most hungry. The Indians produced a baserunner in every inning to set their mouths watering for a savory experience — only to have the offering cooling in the kitchen.

In the first, Fox ripped a one out single and was left stranded on third.

Asher lashed a two-out single in the second. Fox produced a two-out hit in the third, stole second and but never got to third.

Bartlesville made its biggest push in the fourth inning on three singles and two errors. In the fifth, Fiddler walked with two outs and never got off first base.

——

4 — MOUND TOUGH LUCK

Indians starter Jakob Hall gave up three hits and only one walk, but Sandlot scored four runs off them (two of them unearned). He struck out four.

Hall threw only 13 balls in 54 pitches.

Reliever Bradee Rigdon suffered a rare rugged inning. In his previous 18 innings this summer, he hadn’t allowed an earned run. But, Sandlot recorded four walks and three hits against him to score five runs (two more unearned).

——

5 — RALLY SPIRIT

Trailing 4-0 — and facing strong pitching — the Indians erupted for one final fiery rally.

They scored three times in the top of the fourth, fueled by singles by Barham, Thompson and Asher and ball contact by Fiddler and Young that resulted in errors.