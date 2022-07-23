ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

CURTAIN CLOSES: Doenges Ford boys fall in finale

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SFZ9b_0gqIAeOZ00

Five takeaways from game

Just after the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians made their strong move on Thursday night, the OKC Sandlot made a thunderous answer.

The Sandlot stormed to seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and its way to winning, 11-3, and ending the Indians baseball season.

The teams collided — on the battleground of the Oklahoma Christian University diamond — in a third-round showdown in the AABC Stan Musial World Series.

On the line was a spot in Friday’s semifinals, also at OCU.

The Indians finished 1-2 in the SM World Series and at 7-7 in the month of July.

Errors (three) and walks allowed (five) proved to be the Indians’ biggest challenges — along with another sluggish offensive outing (five hits, no walks).

The OKC squad had nudged out to a 4-0 lead in the first three innings. The Indians struck back with a three runs in the top of the fourth — highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles by Jace Thompson and Brenden Asher, and a groundout by Kaeden Young that led to a run-scoring error.

The Indians played 39 games in 55 days; they recorded the program’s most wins in a season since the mid-2010s.

Among the season highlights were advancing to the semifinals of the Glen Winget tourney, coming within one win of playing in the semifinals of the SM World Series and winning the Branson (Mo.) Tourney.

Both of the teams that beat Bartlesville in the Musial WS pool play (Boa Boat, Sandlots) advanced to to Friday’s semifinals.

Following are five takeaways for the Indians from Thursday’s season finale.

———

1 — SWING TIME

Bartlesville Indian hitters brought an aggressive approach to the plate, probably partly due to Sandlot pitchers putting the ball in the zone, or the size of zone determined by the umpire. Bartlesville batters took only 32 balls in 85 pitches and earned only one walk.

The Sandlot defense recorded eight flyouts/pop-ups and one groundout. The Indians went down on swinging strike threes on all six strikeouts.

To put it simply, the Indians were victims of baseball's fickle fate — they made powerful bat contact but they hit ‘em where they were.

Luke Fox and Asher each ripped two hits for Bartlesville, followed by Thompson and Daniel Barham with one each.

Barham finished 4-for-8, drove in three runs and scored four times in the Indians three games in the Musial WS.

——2 — ERRORS TAKE TOLL

All three Indians’ errors — two by the infield and one in the outfield — resulted in four unearned Sandlot runs. Bartlesville’s glove play has mostly been tight this season — Thursday’s game was one of the exceptions.

——

3 — SETTING THE TABLE

Bartlesville’s offense created a menu of tasty opportunities, but came away most hungry. The Indians produced a baserunner in every inning to set their mouths watering for a savory experience — only to have the offering cooling in the kitchen.

In the first, Fox ripped a one out single and was left stranded on third.

Asher lashed a two-out single in the second. Fox produced a two-out hit in the third, stole second and but never got to third.

Bartlesville made its biggest push in the fourth inning on three singles and two errors. In the fifth, Fiddler walked with two outs and never got off first base.

——

4 — MOUND TOUGH LUCK

Indians starter Jakob Hall gave up three hits and only one walk, but Sandlot scored four runs off them (two of them unearned). He struck out four.

Hall threw only 13 balls in 54 pitches.

Reliever Bradee Rigdon suffered a rare rugged inning. In his previous 18 innings this summer, he hadn’t allowed an earned run. But, Sandlot recorded four walks and three hits against him to score five runs (two more unearned).

——

5 — RALLY SPIRIT

Trailing 4-0 — and facing strong pitching — the Indians erupted for one final fiery rally.

They scored three times in the top of the fourth, fueled by singles by Barham, Thompson and Asher and ball contact by Fiddler and Young that resulted in errors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Women's Professional Fastpitch adds OKC Spark as newest franchise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Spark joins Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) as its newest franchise, with its debut season planned for 2023. The OKC Spark marks the WPF's third franchise within its first year of operation. OKC Spark is owned by Tina and Robert Floyd, both of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Next up for PlatePay: The Chickasaw Turnpike in south central Oklahoma

SULPHUR, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority's transition to cashless tolling is moving along as planned. The OTA approved $10.5 million to be used to purchase the hardware needed to assist the transition at its meeting on Tuesday. Converting Oklahoma's turnpikes to cashless tolling was first proposed after...
SULPHUR, OK
Corn Nation

Nebraska Cornhuskers will face Oklahoma Sooners on Thanksgiving Day

The Nebraska Cornhuskers may not be facing off against old Big 8/12 foe the Oklahoma Sooners on Black Friday, but the game will be awfully close. The brace for the ESPN Events Invitational was released this afternoon and the opening round on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, had the Huskers playing the Sooners.
NEBRASKA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

State Champion Wrestler Hayden Simpson Commits to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State picked up a commitment from Guthrie big man Hayden Simpson late Sunday night. Simpson was a 5A State Champion this past season at 220 pounds for Guthrie and helped lead the Blue Jays to runner-up finishes at Dual State and the OSSAA State tournament. “I was blessed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
KTUL

Owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa dies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Edmond Slyman, the owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa has died , according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant says the Slyman family has requested that instead of flowers, donations may be made to either Bristow Historical Society or Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Work begins on new veterans’ hospital in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
TULSA, OK
AllSooners

Oklahoma Picks Up Commitment From Talented West Coast DB

Oklahoma’s hot July continued on Monday. Spanaway, WA, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner announced his commitment to the Sooners over California, Oregon and Texas, as the talented defensive back became the eighth recruit to commit to OU this month. Playing on both sides of the ball for Spanaway Lake High School...
SPANAWAY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Musial
FanSided

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman QB Nick Evers

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will introduce you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming freshman...
NORMAN, OK
ou.edu

University of Oklahoma Breaks Fundraising Record

The University of Oklahoma received a record $317 million in gifts and pledges during the fiscal year that ended June 30, surpassing last year’s record of $237 million. The record-breaking fundraising performance, shepherded by the OU Foundation, positions the university for continued growth and success. “Achieving yet another historic...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curtain#Bartlesville Doenges#Indians#Okc Sandlot#Rbi#Musial Ws
KLAW 101

This Once Abandoned Oklahoma Movie Drive In on Historic Route 66 is Reopening!

It's a blast from the past! Get ready for one of the coolest retro renovations in the Sooner State that will take you back to the 1950s. The Tee Pee Drive-In is located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, OK. and is being completely rebuilt, remodeled, and rejuvenated. Once finished the drive-in will reopen to the public. Not only will they be showing great current and classic movies, but they'll also be hosting concerts and other events!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Mike Rowe films TV mini-series in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In association with Mike Rowe of "Dirty Jobs" and "Deadliest Catch" and Trinity Broadcast Network, Impact productions is announcing the third season of "The Story Behind the Story" mini-series. This television series is based on Rowe's popular podcast "The Way I Heard It" which consistently...
KTUL

Cherokee Nation to hold seven construction recruitment events

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation will host multiple construction recruitment events between July and September in hopes of connecting Native and non-Native businesses and contractors. The Cherokee Nation Career Service staff will also be in attendance at each event to help businesses and contractors become a Tribal...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
yukonprogressnews.com

Carnival will return at Yukon’s Czech Day

Kolache baking already is underway as parade and craft show entries start coming in for Yukon’s Czech Day, which will see the triumphant return of a carnival this fall. The 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival will be Saturday Oct. 1 in Yukon – the “Czech Capital of Oklahoma.”
YUKON, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation tag office temporarily closes

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation Collinsville Tag Office will temporarily close beginning Tuesday for required maintenance. The Cherokee Nation said it will post an update to Facebook when the business reopens.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

791
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy