Three Teens Arrested In Florida Arrested For Attempted Murder After Shooting

Three Florida teens have been arrested in a mobile home park for attempted murder after shooting another juvenile.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls leading them to the 3300 block of NW 3rd Street in the Dew Berry Subdivision of Okeechobee for a shooting involving at least one juvenile victim.

“Our Communications Division provided patrol deputies with a description of the vehicle involved from eyewitnesses on the scene who had called 911,” said OCSO.

Deputies located the possible vehicle as it turned into Kings Mobile Home Park, and into a residence where the three sole occupants of the vehicle jumped out and began to flee on foot when ordered to stop by a deputy.

The deputy closest to the suspect’s car immediately took the driver into custody. A second occupant was taken into custody a short time later after being found within the area.

As the case developed, the location of the third person that fled the car was discovered back at a trailer within Kings Mobile Home Park. That person was located and arrested without incident.

Juvenile Victim 1 received non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by Trauma-Hawk to a trauma center, while the second juvenile victim was uninjured.

J’Mari Mitchell (16), was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact / attempted murder.

Isaac Jones (16), was arrested and charged with (2) two counts of attempted murder.

Terrace Hill (17) was also arrested and charged with (2) two counts of attempted murder.

