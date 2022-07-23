ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

Three Teens Arrested In Florida Arrested For Attempted Murder After Shooting

By Jake Grissom
 4 days ago

Three Florida teens have been arrested in a mobile home park for attempted murder after shooting another juvenile.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls leading them to the 3300 block of NW 3rd Street in the Dew Berry Subdivision of Okeechobee for a shooting involving at least one juvenile victim.

“Our Communications Division provided patrol deputies with a description of the vehicle involved from eyewitnesses on the scene who had called 911,” said OCSO.

Deputies located the possible vehicle as it turned into Kings Mobile Home Park, and into a residence where the three sole occupants of the vehicle jumped out and began to flee on foot when ordered to stop by a deputy.

The deputy closest to the suspect’s car immediately took the driver into custody. A second occupant was taken into custody a short time later after being found within the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCcCx_0gqIAarf00

In the news: Drunk Florida Man Calls 911 Because “Girlfriend Wished To Eat Sour Patch Kids”

As the case developed, the location of the third person that fled the car was discovered back at a trailer within Kings Mobile Home Park. That person was located and arrested without incident.

Juvenile Victim 1 received non-life-threatening injuries and was flown by Trauma-Hawk to a trauma center, while the second juvenile victim was uninjured.

  • J’Mari Mitchell (16), was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact / attempted murder.
  • Isaac Jones (16), was arrested and charged with (2) two counts of attempted murder.
  • Terrace Hill (17) was also arrested and charged with (2) two counts of attempted murder.

Comments

dolli hammond
4d ago

We must stop protecting the identities of juveniles & make their parents responsible for the actions of their kids. It is dangerous to future employers, landlords & the general public to keep their past VIOLENT crimes secret.

Reply(3)
29
L waffle ?
4d ago

Well then if not juveniles the there parents lock them up for not training there children to show respect to society

Reply
10
Teresa Jennings
4d ago

Doesn't matter what race. Look at the last few mass murders. So stop with the mess. This generation need much Prayer.

Reply(1)
5
 

