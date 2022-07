The intersection between physical and digital products is growing, and consumers are pushing back. "You wouldn't download a car" is a meme-tweak of an infamous anti-piracy ad campaign (opens in new tab) from way back when. It's a ridiculous statement, but even so it's always inspired a silent, in-my-head reply: "You better believe I would if I could, buddy." I can't, of course, but I can now download one very small part of a car: The part that keeps my ass warm on cold Canadian nights.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO