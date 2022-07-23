What to do this week(end): July 23-July 29

At the weekly foreclosure auctions in Brooklyn, decades are undone in the space of a few minutes. There’s a house in Crown Heights, a Dutch Renaissance revival built in 1889 and owned by the same family for more than half a century. In 1969, the former landlord deeded it over for $10 and “other valuable consideration,” the paperwork stipulating that the house would belong to the couple’s heirs forever. Over the years, the family would take out small loans against the property and pay them back. But something changed around 2007, once the housing market had started to unravel. The bank lent $225,745. The family couldn’t pay. Maybe they lost their jobs or had a death in the family. Maybe the loan was simply too big. It happens all the time.

