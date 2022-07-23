ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

What to do this week(end): July 23-July 29

By Kate Hooker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey Brooklyn, hot enough out there for ya? Dear lord, what a week. Between the COVID surge, the monkeypox surge, a new case of polio (!) cropping up, shark sightings closing down the beaches, the fact that being outside feels like standing in a cloud of hot halitosis even at 10pm,...

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Poets’ grand opening draws poetry lovers to Brooklyn Heights

Jason Koo, executive director of Brooklyn Poets, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the poetry salon and workshop space on Saturday. From left: Paula Gil-Ordoñez Gomez, Brooklyn Poets; Emily Blair, Brooklyn Poets; Koo’s wife Ana Maria Farina, holding their two-month-old baby Zoe Koo; Jason Koo; Kate Chura, president of the Montague BID; Cindy McLaughlin, Brooklyn Heights Association; Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Director of Neighborhood Outreach Luc Saint Preux; and Brooklyn Chamber’s Ambassador Ken Marable. Photo: Mary Frost, Brooklyn Eagle.
BROOKLYN, NY
offMetro.com

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
recordpatriot.com

20 photos of NYC in the 1950s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of pictures that exemplify what the Big Apple was like during the 1950s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

A Day Trip to Governors Island

Just 800 yards from Lower Manhattan — and not too far from Essex County — Governors Island is full of fun things to do and makes for an incredible day trip. This island is open year-round and is only accessible by ferry. The 172-acre island is car-free and easy to explore on foot or by bike. And with tons of eateries, art exhibits, picnic spots, events, and a spa, there’s always something fun to do here. Read on to learn about things to do in Governors Island and start planning your adventure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

The Regulars Rooting for a Crash at Brooklyn’s Foreclosure Auctions

At the weekly foreclosure auctions in Brooklyn, decades are undone in the space of a few minutes. There’s a house in Crown Heights, a Dutch Renaissance revival built in 1889 and owned by the same family for more than half a century. In 1969, the former landlord deeded it over for $10 and “other valuable consideration,” the paperwork stipulating that the house would belong to the couple’s heirs forever. Over the years, the family would take out small loans against the property and pay them back. But something changed around 2007, once the housing market had started to unravel. The bank lent $225,745. The family couldn’t pay. Maybe they lost their jobs or had a death in the family. Maybe the loan was simply too big. It happens all the time.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Junior’s to launch NYC cheesecake truck tour; here’s where you can get a $5 slice with all the toppings

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready Cheesecake lovers. World famous Juniors is coming to town to celebrate National Cheesecake Day, which is July 30. For the first time ever, Junior’s is going on the road in a customized food truck to all five boroughs from July 29 to 31 to sell $5 slices of Junior’s cheesecake with all the toppings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Thrillist

Bring Your Favorite VHS Videotape to This Unpredictable 'Open VCR Night' in Brooklyn

Brooklynites who wish to time travel back to the '90s can do so by heading over to Wonderville tonight. From 7 to 9 pm, the venue is hosting the Open VCR Night event, where everybody is encouraged to bring their favorite VHS videotape to show the audience. If you don't own one, or if your mom threw out all of them, don't fret. You can borrow one from the venue's selection.
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Ewwww Rats on 3rd Avenue

Some businesses in Bay Ridge are using their outdoor dining well. These structures need to be moved and cleaned under. The businesses should be taking care of their area. A video shared today showed a place with 4 rats (3 in the pic above – one on the other side).
RIDGE, NY
NBC New York

Bye Bye Mosquitoes: NYC Is Spraying These Boroughs on Tuesday

Mosquitoes be warned: New York City says your days are numbered. The city's health department is spraying two boroughs on Tuesday with adulticide, a pesticide used to kill adult mosquitoes. Officials are targeting neighborhoods in Queens and Staten Island this week. Crews will begin spraying around 8:30 p.m. and go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

This Beloved Flushing Soup Dumpling Spot Is Opening A K-Town Location

Nan Xiang — an NYC favorite for mouthwatering xiao long bao (soup dumplings) — is opening a location in Manhattan for the first time ever! Known for their “Lucky Six Soup Dumplings” in pretty pastels — which comes in the flavors of pork, crab meat & pork, chicken, scallop & pork, black truffle & pork, and gourd luffa with shrimp & pork — Nan Xiang is a beloved Flushing staple that will now have an additional home in Midtown’s Koreatown, a block from the Empire State Building. The new outpost will open to the public this Thursday, July 28 for a soft opening from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m., taking walk-ins only. Stay tuned for the announcement of hours after that! The space appears to be minimal and spacious with natural wood tones and landscape images, according to photos teased on their social accounts.
MANHATTAN, NY
Ilana221

Enjoy Free Outdoor Concerts In A Spectacular Manhattan Location

At one of the most beautiful locations in Manhattan, if not in the world, New Yorkers can enjoy free River & Blues outdoor concerts this summer. At the tip of Manhattan, at The River & Blues Concerts, the scene is so festive that you will forget Covid, inflation, and the rest of your troubles for a sweet few hours. Enjoy the breeze off the Hudson River, while you watch yachts and sailboats pass by, and the Statue of Liberty front and center across the way.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Garnette Report

7 Places in NYC To Beat The Heat

It’s late July, and the temperatures are soaring nationwide. This past week in NYC, the heat has been unbearable with temperatures in the upper 90s. With these crazy temperatures, it’s important to know the best food places where you can cool off. Nothing is more refreshing on a hot day than a crisp smoothie or some creamy ice cream. With that said, these smoothie and ice cream places will instantly cool you off and provide relief from the heat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rules surrounding rent increases in NYC

If you live in New York, it’s the talk of the town: sky rocking rent prices!. The increases are doubling the national average, creating an affordability crisis in the city. Marysol and Chris talked with Talia McKinney from “Million Dollar Listing New York.”. Talia is a real estate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Sprayregen son sells self-storage for $56M payday

A second-generation real estate investor is poised to tuck away a big check and leave Brooklyn and Queens behind. Companies connected to the Sprayregen family’s defunct self-storage company, Tuck-it-Away, sold two self-storage buildings to Invesco Real Estate this month for $56.3 million, records show. A storage building spanning 99,000...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

Marx Development Group Sells Brooklyn Nursing Home for $40M

Marx Development Group sold the 188-bed nursing home at 660 Louisiana Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, for $40.4 million to a firm tied to health care operator Benjamin Landa, according to property records made public Monday. Landa’s Spring Creek SNF Realty bought the building from an entity tied to...
BROOKLYN, NY

