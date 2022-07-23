ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals sign standout USFL WR Victor Bolden Jr.

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyfAR_0gqI8lbb00

The Arizona Cardinals held tryouts for seven players on Thursday when rookies and quarterbacks reported for training camp. They signed one of those players.

The team announced Friday the signing of wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr.

Bolden was a standout for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions this year. He was the MVP of the championship game with six catches for 64 yards and the go-ahead touchdown.

He was All-USFL as a receiver and special teamer. His 1,209 all-purpose yards (rushing, receiving, return yards) led the league.

The 5-8, 178-lb receiver and return specialist entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State. He started with the San Francisco 49ers and played 13 games for them in 2017-2018. He also played two games for the Buffalo Bills in 2018. He spent 2019 and 2020 on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad. He has one career reception for 10 yards, four punt returns for 23 yards and 24 kick returns for 512 yards.

To make room for Bolden, the Cardinals released receiver Jared Smart.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers' latest Packers training camp look had everyone making the same 'Con Air' jokes

Aaron Rodgers’ preseason looks are legendary. Is this intentional? Sometimes. In 2021, he spiced up July NFL headlines by co-opting teammate Aaron Jones’ shades and wearing an Homage shirt that put The Office’s Kevin Malone and his glorious, tragic pot of family recipe chili together in an NBA Jam mashup. In 2015, he got ahead of the Top Gun: Maverick hype by showing up to the Packers’ Welcome Back Luncheon in full fighter pilot gear. And in 2019, with an exhibition looming on the too-small-thanks-to-goalpost-holes field of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, he donned a full denim-on-denim Canadian tuxedo.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Usfl#American Football#Usfl Wr#The Arizona Cardinals#Mvp#The Buffalo Bills#The Detroit Lions#Spotify
ClutchPoints

LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows a pure hater when he sees one. And that’s exactly what he saw on Monday upon reading a massive criticism on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The Athletic recently published a report ranking the best QBs in the NFL. It featured quotes and assessments from various coaches and […] The post LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller learned the hard way to never talk trash to Tom Brady

Deep into the third quarter of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Rams had built a comfortable 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense had a well-deserved confidence about how the rest of the game was going to go, to the point where Miller felt comfortable talking a little trash to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joey Lancellotti signs with New York Mets

Another Diamond Heel has found a spot in Major League Baseball, with the New York Mets signing right-handed pitcher Joey Lancellotti. The 24-year-old played four seasons with the UNC baseball program, shifting gears to the independent market this past year as a member of the Missoula PaddleHeads. During his UNC tenure, Lancellotti appeared in 63 games in Carolina blue, including a shortened 2021 season after sustaining an injury that resulted in Tommy John surgery. In those 63 games for the Heels, Lancellotti pitched in 126 innings for an ERA of 3.14, five saves, and a 12-10 win/loss record. After Tommy John surgery, the right-handed pitcher made a return to the mound with the PaddleHeads in the Pioneer league. In his short stint he appeared in just two games, tossing three strikeouts with zero hits in two innings. Lancellotti’s story is another great comeback story of Tar Heels finding themselves in professional sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy