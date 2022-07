Mayor Judy Sheets and the Committee to Elect Judy Sheets are proud to announce that Mayor Sheets is running for office in the 2023 mayoral election. “I am proud of what this community and my team have accomplished since I took over as Mayor in 2020. We survived what has been a difficult few years for all and have come out stronger as a community. There are so many things to celebrate but so much work still to do. With that, I want to formally announce my candidacy for the Mayor of Frankfort in the 2023 election,” shared Mayor Sheets during a recent interview.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO