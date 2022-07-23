Cardinals' O-line enters 2022 as best in division with few questions

The offensive lines in the NFC West have undergone major overhauls. However, the Arizona Cardinals have continuity after some offseason drama.

Entering 2022, let’s see how the projected starting offensive lines stack up against one another.

No. 1: Arizona Cardinals

Projected starters: LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Rodney Hudson, RG Will Hernandez, RT Kelvin Beachum

After some question as to whether Hudson would play this season, he returns to solidify the starting lineup.

Humphries is the division’s second-best left tackle. Hudson is the best center. Pugh is the most tenured and probably the best left guard and Beachum is solid and probably equal to the Rams’ Rob Havenstein and the 49ers’ Mike McGlinchey.

Hernandez is the only new addition to the starting lineup and, while he struggled with the Giants last season, the Cardinals are very excited about his addition and his reuniting with Sean Kugler, the Cardinals’ offensive line coach and Hernandez’ former college head coach at UTEP. He should be an upgrade over Max Garcia.

The Cardinals’ depth behind the starters is good. They have Justin Murray and Josh Jones, both of whom they are comfortable with as starters.

No. 2: San Francisco 49ers

Projected starters: LT Trent Williams, LG Aaron Banks, C Jake Brendel, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Mike McGlinchey

The 49ers must replace two interior starters. Left guard Laken Tomlinson left in free agency and center Alex Mack retired, both of whom were anywhere between reliable to good. Banks and Brendel are big question marks for this season. Brunskill is competent and McGlinchey is solid.

No. 3: Los Angeles Rams

Projected starters: LT Joe Noteboom, LG David Edwards, C Brian Allen, RG Bobby Evans, RT Rob Havenstein

The Rams also must replace two starters. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired and right guard Austin Corbett left in free agency. That leaves a could of big question marks in the protection of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Allen is capable and Havenstein is solid. Edwards is fine and we will see about Noteboom.

No. 4: Seattle Seahawks

Projected starters: LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Austin Blythe, RG Gabe Jackson, RT Abraham Lucas

The Seahawks’ starting lineup has the potential for being a disaster. They are replacing three starters — both tackles and their center.

They are expected to have two rookie starting tackles. Blythe is on his third team in three years and is fine. Jackson is not good anymore and Lewis is competent at best.