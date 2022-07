MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro’s fatal crash team is investigating two incidents on Wendesday morning around Nashville. According to police at the scene, a man and a woman were walking north on Gallatin Pike when the woman entered the roadway and was struck by a black Nissan Titan. The reason for her walking into the road is unknown. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 23 years old.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO