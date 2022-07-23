ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

15 Vintage Amusement Parks That Offer Serious Nostalgia

By Kate Puentes
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKuSG_0gqI7SFX00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

You probably have fond memories of visiting amusement parks as a child. Whether you love the roller coasters, the fun games, or the delicious food, amusement parks make everyone smile, young and old.

Luckily, you can travel back in time to recapture those magical feelings this summer. Here are 15 vintage parks you don’t want to miss.

Grow your travel fund with these 23 legit ways to make extra money.

Luna Park (Coney Island): New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGU5e_0gqI7SFX00

Arguably the most famous vintage amusement park in the U.S. thanks to its depictions in pop culture, Luna Park on Coney Island is a New York City icon. Situated right on the beach, this park was first opened in 1903, although it had a grand reopening in 2010.

The Cyclone is Luna Park’s most historic attraction. Adrenaline enthusiasts may prefer the Thunderbolt instead.

Sea Breeze Amusement Park: Irondequoit, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Do6Fu_0gqI7SFX00

Boasting more than 70 attractions in total, Sea Breeze Amusement Park in Western New York has roots that go back to 1879. By 1920, the park was home to the wooden roller coaster the Jack Rabbit, which reached unprecedented speeds for the time.

You can still ride the Jack Rabbit today, as well as enjoy thrill rides, splash around in the water park, watch circus performers, and more.

Pro tip: If you’re driving your car to the amusement park, make sure you follow these tips to help you save on gas.

Playland Park: Rye, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkNWw_0gqI7SFX00

Nestled adjacent to the Long Island Sound in Rye, Playland Park opened its doors in 1928. The vintage amusement park is best known for its Dragon Coaster, which started operation the following year and continues to puff away today.

Playland Park is also home to the Derby Racer, a carousel with a need for speed, as well as a variety of other thrill rides and attractions.

Canobie Lake Park: Salem, New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nwmp1_0gqI7SFX00

If your summer vacation plans are taking you to New England, stop by Canobie Lake Park in Salem. The amusement park first opened in 1902 as a rest stop with canoe rentals and picnic areas, evolving as developers added rides and games over the years.

Today, Canobie Lake Park is home to thrill and water rides, fun activities, and the annual Screeemfest in autumn.

Lake Compounce Amusement Park: Bristol, Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xQuD_0gqI7SFX00

Also in New England is Lake Compounce Amusement Park, the oldest continuously operating amusement park in the U.S.

Celebrating its 175th season in 2022, the park is famous for having the Boulder Dash wooden roller coaster, the quickest and longest of its kind on the Eastern Seaboard. More modern rides include the Wildcat, Zoomerang, and Thunder N’ Lightning.

Pro tip: If your amusement park adventure is taking you across the country, you can earn cash back or travel rewards by purchasing your trip with one of the best travel credit cards.

Idlewild Park: Ligonier, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWhwo_0gqI7SFX00

Heading into Pennsylvania — home to several classic amusement parks — you’ll find Idlewild Park. Its history began in 1878, when a railroad owner and a landowner teamed up to open a recreational area.

Fast-forward to today, and Idlewild is the longest-operating amusement park in Pennsylvania, with plenty of rides and attractions, including the SoakZone.

Dorney Park: Allentown, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXJyt_0gqI7SFX00

Nearby in Allentown is Dorney Park, which dates back to the late 1800s. Originally the site of a fish farm, the Thunderhawk roller coaster opened in 1923 on the site. It still runs today, along with several more contemporary roller coasters.

There are also tons of water rides at this vintage amusement park, which is famous for its family fun.

Knoebels Amusement Resort: Elysburg, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TaHJ3_0gqI7SFX00

Also located in Pennsylvania is Knoebels Amusement Resort, which opened its doors in 1926 at the site of a creek-fed swimming area. Rides and attractions followed, including the historic Grand Carousel, one of the largest in the world.

Today, the park is home to plenty of rides and roller coasters, including the vintage Phoenix and the modern Impulse, added in 2015.

Coney Island: Cincinnati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gjtBL_0gqI7SFX00

This park originally was named Grove Park, The Coney Island of the West. Coney Island obviously takes its name from its New York City counterpart. This amusement park started operating in 1886, and today primarily functions as a water park for families.

One of the most popular attractions at Coney Island is Typhoon Tower, which is the biggest hydro storm ride on the planet.

Cedar Point: Sandusky, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MpAMC_0gqI7SFX00

Cedar Point opened in 1870 and rests on the banks of Lake Erie. This vintage amusement park is the biggest of its kind, with the most rides of any park.

You may need to visit this park several times to experience all of the roller coasters and thrill rides.

Lakeside Amusement Park: Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IW0QH_0gqI7SFX00

Lakeside Amusement Park opened in 1908, when approximately 50,000 folks showed up for some fun and games.

Note that the website says many attractions here, including the vaunted Cyclone, are currently closed.

Lagoon: Farmington, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sT4rG_0gqI7SFX00

In 1886, Lake Park opened on Great Salt Lake in Utah. Thirteen years later, the amusement park with a mule-powered merry-go-round moved to a pond-front location near Farmington, changing its name to Lagoon.

These days, you can enjoy a host of modern roller coasters and thrill rides at this popular Utah destination, including a mega-coaster dubbed Cannibal.

Oaks Amusement Park: Portland, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rlcj_0gqI7SFX00

Heading to the Pacific Northwest, you’ll come across Oaks Amusement Park, not too far from urban downtown Portland. This park’s history began in 1905, soon thereafter becoming home to a carousel, a roller skating rink, and other amusements.

Of course, Oaks Amusement Park has newer thrills more than a century later, such as the exciting Adrenaline Peak roller coaster.

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk: Santa Cruz, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmMTM_0gqI7SFX00

While this vintage amusement park doesn’t have tons of towering roller coasters that will take your breath away, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk makes up for that with classic charm.

This oceanfront park opened in 1907, and has iconic rides like the Giant Dipper and the Looff Carousel, old-school fair food, and events for the whole family.

Belmont Park: San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jS0l_0gqI7SFX00

Down in Southern California, you’ll find Belmont Park. Formerly the Mission Beach Amusement Center, this vintage amusement park began operation in 1925.

It’s especially famous for its old-school wooden roller coaster that — like the ride in Santa Cruz — is named the Giant Dipper, which still runs today. It also has plenty of contemporary thrill rides and amusements.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3njU9I_0gqI7SFX00

Taking a road trip to one or more vintage amusement parks this summer will no doubt bring on the nostalgia. After all, what’s more fun than going on roller coasters and eating fried food?

Perhaps you will introduce those activities to your kids for the first time, seeing the fun through their eyes. And that will only make you closer as a family.

But do your homework ahead of time so you can reduce your money stress and make sure your vacation is fun.

More from FinanceBuzz:

Our #1 Travel Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

Intro Offer

Earn 60,000 points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months

Annual Fee

$95

Rewards Rate

5X points on Lyft rides and travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards; 3X points on eligible dining, select streaming services, and online grocery purchases; 2X points on travel; and 1X points per $1 on all other eligible purchases

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania’s Best Amusement Parks: A Thrill Seeker’s Guide

Pennsylvania is home to some of the best amusement parks in the country. If you’re looking for a thrill, you’ll find it at one of these parks. From coasters that will make your heart race to water rides that will soak you to the bone, Pennsylvania’s amusement parks have something for everyone. So put on your sunscreen and get ready for some fun!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit

The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Ligonier, PA
City
Bristol, PA
City
Farmington, NH
Salem, NH
Lifestyle
Ligonier, PA
Lifestyle
City
Portland, NY
City
Phoenix, OR
City
Rye, NY
City
Irondequoit, NY
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Allentown, NY
State
Oregon State
City
Farmington, PA
City
Elysburg, PA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sandusky, NY
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, NY
City
Salem, NH
City
Portland, PA
Elysburg, PA
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Farmington, CA
City
Farmington, NY
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Allentown, PA
Rye, NY
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Bristol, NH
State
Utah State
CBS News

Pittsburgh Mexican restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Mexican restaurant in Central Oakland was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted a consumer alert for Centenario Mexican Grill on Semple Street. An inspector found more than a dozen violations after an inspection on July 21. According to the report, some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

While People Still Flock to Bucks and Other Collar Counties, Cell Phone Data Shows Some Are Opting to Move from the Suburbs back into Philadelphia

Philadelphia has started regaining some of the population it lost during the pandemic-driven migration as some residents are opting to move back to the city from the suburbs, writes Jake Blumgart for The Philadelphia Inquirer. According to an analysis of cell phone data, Philadelphia is one of the few major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two iconic Orange County restaurants closing

Two long-time popular restaurants in Orange County are closing their doors. After 71 years, Tony Boffa’s Italian restaurant in Middletown will be closing as the family is retiring, and Catherine’s in Goshen will no longer be open for business after 31 years in operation. Both restaurants announced their...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Amusement Rides#Travel Guide#Belmont Park#Oaks Amusement Park#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do
101.5 WPDH

Bizarre Mess Found Under Deck of Hudson Valley, NY Home

Hmmm...what do you think caused it? I'm still looking at the picture and trying to figure out what exactly could have made this. The other day I was on Facebook and there was a very interesting post in a local community group that really caught my attention. One family noticed strange markings under their deck and they are perplexed by what could have caused it. Maybe you can figure it out if you take a look at it.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

This Hidden Bathroom is Legoland New York’s Best Kept Secret

A secret bathroom that's always clean and never has a line is hidden in plain sight at LEGOLAND New York. Now in its second season, LEGOLAND New York has become a major tourist attraction. The massive theme park has already been selling out to capacity crowds with visitors from all over the northeast traveling to Goshen, New York for some "bricktastic" fun.
WBRE

DCNR drafts new policy for E-bikes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Electric bikes continue to gain popularity. In fact, a local bike shop says five out of ten sales are now electric bikes. They’re popular, in part, because they’re fast, reaching speeds of 30mph or more and now they’re gaining the attention of the state, which says, ‘Not so fast.’ State regulators […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsRadio WILK

Campers rescued along Susquehanna River

Rescued by airboat. That's what happened yesterday afternoon when the storm blew through in one part of our area. It happened in Wyoming County. According to the Wyoming County Fire/EMS News page on Facebook, as many as 40 campers from Camp Lemala were on inner tubes in the Susquehanna River in Falls Township near Rt 92 when the storm came through. They ended up on the river banks and numerous rescue units responded to help. The airboat was able to carry a group at a time back to shore. There were no injuries.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

187
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy