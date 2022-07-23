Seminole’s Auggie Sanchez learning on the job with Warhawks

SEMINOLE, FLORIDA – Taking over a football program as a head coach of high school is tough enough when it’s your first go around.

Sanchez lining up at linebacker for USF Photo courtesy of USF Athletics

Imagine having just around 40 days to prepare for the preseason and regular season? That’s the current situation for first-year Seminole head coach Auggie Sanchez, who accepted the Warhawks job in the beginning of July. Sanchez has been a graduate assistant for major Division I universities, but taking on the Seminole High School job has been a different animal altogether.

“Taking over in the summer has been a challenge,” Sanchez said. “We have had limited time, but it has been good. We have focused on discipline and taking care of the little things. Competition has been another key thing we have focused on, we have to learn how to win.”



“Just learning all the hats you wear as a head coach. Fundraising, paperwork, equipment, etc. I have been learning everyday. It is exciting but has been a lot.”



Did anyone think that Sanchez would accept the job without knowing he wouldn’t have a little bit of help around him? Of course not and he has some former University of South Florida Bulls’ teammates coming on as assistants.

Former USF tight end Spencer Adkinson will be the offensive coordinator and another former Bull, Darryl Dudding, will be the special teams coordinator. Ending an 18-year losing streak is the goal for Sanchez behind a revamped coaching staff.

“We want to learn how to compete,” Sanchez said. “Once we learn how to compete. The next step will be learning how to win. We are trying to break an 18-year losing season record. We can’t accomplish that until we learn to compete.”



Sanchez has been on the job just less than a month and turning around a Seminole team that went 3-7 last year with so many close losses will require leaning on some of returners to the program.

Seminole went 3-7 in 2021 Photo by Brad Richardson

Seminole will need to lean on senior wide receiver Omar Davis, who ho caught a team-high 49 passes for 756 yards in 2021. Colby Oulaw (31 catches, 333 yards in 2021) is a player that Sanchez points out as one of the hardest workers on the team.

“(Colby Oulaw) will do a lot of things for us,” Sanchez said. “A Swiss Army knife if you will. Leader. Smart. Competitive. Seminole all the way.”

Amongst others that Sanchez sees contributing this fall is senior lineman Teddy Cotto, junior Makai Davis, junior linebacker Christian Davis and senior utility player David Searles. Sanchez stated Searles will be a player that will play all over for the Warhawks.

“(David Searles) wants to be the best player on the field,” Sanchez added. “Is growing up as a person and player and we will need him to have a good year.”



