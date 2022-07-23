ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

Seminole’s Auggie Sanchez learning on the job with Warhawks

By Andy Villamarzo
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ut2MZ_0gqI71kP00

SEMINOLE, FLORIDA – Taking over a football program as a head coach of high school is tough enough when it’s your first go around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074h8F_0gqI71kP00
Sanchez lining up at linebacker for USF

Photo courtesy of USF Athletics

Imagine having just around 40 days to prepare for the preseason and regular season? That’s the current situation for first-year Seminole head coach Auggie Sanchez, who accepted the Warhawks job in the beginning of July. Sanchez has been a graduate assistant for major Division I universities, but taking on the Seminole High School job has been a different animal altogether.

“Taking over in the summer has been a challenge,” Sanchez said. “We have had limited time, but it has been good. We have focused on discipline and taking care of the little things. Competition has been another key thing we have focused on, we have to learn how to win.”

“Just learning all the hats you wear as a head coach. Fundraising, paperwork, equipment, etc. I have been learning everyday. It is exciting but has been a lot.”

Did anyone think that Sanchez would accept the job without knowing he wouldn’t have a little bit of help around him? Of course not and he has some former University of South Florida Bulls’ teammates coming on as assistants.

Former USF tight end Spencer Adkinson will be the offensive coordinator and another former Bull, Darryl Dudding, will be the special teams coordinator. Ending an 18-year losing streak is the goal for Sanchez behind a revamped coaching staff.

“We want to learn how to compete,” Sanchez said. “Once we learn how to compete. The next step will be learning how to win. We are trying to break an 18-year losing season record. We can’t accomplish that until we learn to compete.”

Sanchez has been on the job just less than a month and turning around a Seminole team that went 3-7 last year with so many close losses will require leaning on some of returners to the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUO7b_0gqI71kP00
Seminole went 3-7 in 2021

Photo by Brad Richardson

Seminole will need to lean on senior wide receiver Omar Davis, who ho caught a team-high 49 passes for 756 yards in 2021. Colby Oulaw (31 catches, 333 yards in 2021) is a player that Sanchez points out as one of the hardest workers on the team.

“(Colby Oulaw) will do a lot of things for us,” Sanchez said. “A Swiss Army knife if you will. Leader. Smart. Competitive. Seminole all the way.”

Amongst others that Sanchez sees contributing this fall is senior lineman Teddy Cotto, junior Makai Davis, junior linebacker Christian Davis and senior utility player David Searles. Sanchez stated Searles will be a player that will play all over for the Warhawks.

“(David Searles) wants to be the best player on the field,” Sanchez added. “Is growing up as a person and player and we will need him to have a good year.”

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

Palmetto Tigers want to compete with the best around

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – Palmetto head coach Dave Marino isn’t about making anything easy for his Tigers football program. Some would look at last season’s 5-6 with questions about finishing under the .500 mark, but take a look deeper into Palmetto’s 2021 regular season schedule and you’ll see the Tigers faced some of the state’s top teams. From Venice (2021 Class 8A champions) to Lakewood (Class 4A state semifinalists) to the season ending game versus Tampa Bay Tech (Class 7A state runner-up), the Tigers were battle tested.
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who’s the North Suncoast’s top team heading into 2022?

TRINITY, FLORIDA – When it comes to the North Suncoast (Pasco and Hernando counties) and high school football, it’s a little bit of throwback and today’s new age kinda football all thrown into one. There are teams that have been the model of consistency year in and year out like Mitchell, Nature Coast, Wiregrass Ranch, Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills Christian Academy, Hernando and then there’s a slew of clubs that are looking to get into the conversation of belonging to the best in the area.
NEW ALBANY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Seminole, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Seminole, FL
Football
ABC Action News WFTS

Martin Gramatica announced as new head coach of Tampa Bay Strikers

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) announced Martin Gramatica as new head coach of the Tampa Bay Strikers on Monday afternoon. Former Buccaneer Martin Gramatica was officially announced as the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Strikers during a press conference held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa. Gramatica grew up playing soccer and started playing football in high school. He was eventually drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft and was part of the 2003 Super Bowl-winning team.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Rowdies moving practice facility across Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer team is moving its practice facility from one side of Tampa Bay to the other. The team currently practices at their home at Al Lang Field which it leases from the city of St. Petersburg. In January, the Rowdies will take...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Perfect for beginners, short course to open at Tampa’s Rogers Park Golf Course

TAMPA — Not long after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, longtime professional golfer and PGA broadcast analyst Gary Koch saw a new need on the course. In addition to his NBC broadcasting duties, Koch serves as board chairman of First Tee of Tampa Bay. The goal of the organization, which runs through the Tampa YMCA, is to empower youth through golf by providing access to the sport via camps and local programs and offering scholarship opportunities for older students with higher-education aspirations.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Richardson
Bay News 9

Tampa community hosts back-to-school block party

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa community came together for the inaugural Back to School Block Party on Saturday afternoon. Inaugural Back to School Block Party was held at Perry Harvey Park. It was hosted by several community groups. Families were able to take home school supplies, like backpacks filled...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Yacht Company Launches Brunch With Bottomless Mimosas For $10

Yacht Starship just launched one of the best brunch deals in Tampa and it includes bottomless mimosas for only $10! You’ll get served a delicious brunch aboard a luxury yacht with stunning views of the Tampa Bay area. Before, Yacht Starship only offered dinner or private events like a...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#South Florida Bulls#American Football#Warhawks#Usf Photo#Usf Athletics Imagine#Division#The Seminole High School#Bull
ospreyobserver.com

Brandon High School Will Become A Community School This Fall

Brandon High School will be making some changes for the 2022-23 school year that will better the lives of its students and families. “Brandon High School will be a community school beginning 2022-2023,” said the school’s community school resource teacher, Lauren Leto. “The National Education Association (NEA) fully backs this program, and principals must apply to the community school system and be selected as a school of need.”
BRANDON, FL
WFLA

Photos: South Tampa home finalist in HGTV’s ‘Ultimate House Hunt’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A South Tampa home has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt. The Ultimate House Hunt is an online month-long promotion held annually that showcases extraordinary homes for sale in eight categories. Those include amazing kitchens, beachfront homes, countryside retreats, curb appeal, downtown dwellings, homes with a history, outdoor escapes and waterside homes.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend

Sewage Spill In Pinellas Makes For Krappy Weekend. What a krappy Weekend! A giant pipe ruptured near 53rd Avenue right down the road form me, on Duhme Road in St Pete. Not a water pipe. Oooooh. Much, much worse. The pipe runs from the neighborhoods to a nearby wastewater treatment plant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Mysuncoast.com

Saturday storms, watch out for lightning!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday rains were much needed in this dry July. Totals came in at 1.16″ in North Port, 0.62″ at SRQ, 0.47″ at Lakewood Ranch, and 0.11″ in Bradenton. Another round of storms will pop up again Saturday afternoon and evening. But rain chances are much lower Sunday with only a few isolated storms at best. A small storm in the upper atmosphere brings our rain chances much higher Tuesday and Wednesday. As it moves away, storms become less likely to end the coming week.
BRADENTON, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy